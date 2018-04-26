Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Chamber luncheon honors administrative professionals

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Chad Amond (left), event chair Kathleen Comini of Key Bank, past chamber board chair Jim Creenan and board chair Mike Storms at the chamber's 2018 Staff Appreciation Luncheon, held April 25 at the Greensburg Country Club.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Event sponsors Jenifer Silvis of Silvis Group, Amy Miller of Heartland Payment Systems and Linda Daley of Somerset Trust Co. at the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce 2018 Staff Appreciation Luncheon, held April 25 at the Greensburg Country Club.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Committee members Marcie O'Brien (left) of Chick-fil-a at Greengate Centre and Toni Wilson of Somerset Trust Co. at Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce 2018 Staff Appreciation Luncheon, held April 25 at the Greensburg Country Club.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Committee members Susan Fox (left), representing Greensburg Care Center and Harman House, and Jeanie Bock and Deborah Salopek, both of Integrity Retirement Solutions, at the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce 2018 Staff Appreciation Luncheon, held April 25 at the Greensburg Country Club8.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Event sponsors Rich Rosky, representing First National Bank, and Christine Van Luven, representing NexTier Bank, at the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce 2018 Staff Appreciation Luncheon, held April 25 at the Greensburg Country Club.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Krysta Cornelison (left) of Holiday Inn Express and Lisa Sanner of SportClips Haircuts at the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce 2018 Staff Appreciation Luncheon, held April 25 at the Greensburg Country Club.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Event sponsors Carolyn Tlumack (left), representing Standard Bank, and Kathy Worhatch, representing Key Bank, at the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce 2018 Staff Appreciation Luncheon, held April 25 at the Greensburg Country Club.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Each year in honor of Administrative Professionals Day, the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce hosts a Staff Appreciation Luncheon during which local business owners and managers can recognize staff members for their service. The 28th annual event was held April 25 in the Greensburg Country Club. In addition to lunch, attendees were entered into a grand prize drawing and could purchase basket raffle tickets. Each staff member also received a personal gift.

— Shirley McMarlin

