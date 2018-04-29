Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: CASA of Westmoreland Inc. Leadership Breakfast honors those who help children

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, April 29, 2018, 10:27 p.m.

Updated 51 minutes ago

It's hard to escape with dry eyes from a CASA of Westmoreland Inc. Leadership Breakfast.

There are always stories of children saved from lives of abuse and neglect, and the Court Appointed Special Advocates who help them navigate the court system.

At the 10th annual event, held April 27 at Word of Life Ministries in Hempfield, a young man told his own story.

Though Seton Hill University junior Victorious Collymore-Bey didn't go through the CASA program, he had help from a caseworker in Connecticut and from his aunt and uncle, Tammy and Guy Goss, whom he calls mom and dad.

The waterworks really started when the appropriately named musical theater major sang “Wind Beneath My Wings” in their honor.

Also on the program was the bestowing of the Chip Funari Volunteer of the Year Award on Nancy Gibson, and 10-year service awards to volunteers Dale Show, Jeanne Cerces, Mary Lou Hugus, Christine Bennett, Diane Hartland and Donna Cheswick.

Melissa Paravate, a Greensburg Salem High School senior who has more than 1,000 volunteer hours during her high school career, received the Christopher Feliciani Youth Leadership Award from the award's namesake Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas judge.

Seen in the record breakfast crowd of more than 350 were CASA staffers Mandy Zalich, Carol Palcic, Mitchell Samick, Janelle Mathe, Kelly Jellison and Melissa Verellen; and board members Michael Quatrini, Suzanne Ward and Christine Mohler-King.

Also: Joseph Shearer, Pastor Elaine Frantz, Josie Funari, Barbara Ferrier, Mike Ward, Pastor Tom Walters, Rosine Dull, John and Malinda Sherid, Terry Graft, Dirk Matson, Caleb Crousey, Ken Ficerai and Shara Saveikis.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

(from left), Youth Leadership Award recipient, Meliissa Paravate joins Christopher Feliciani for a photo, during the 10th annual CASA of Westmoreland Inc. Leadership Breakfast, held at the Word of Life Ministries in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, April 27, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Youth Leadership Award recipient, Meliissa Paravate joins Christopher Feliciani for a photo, during the 10th annual CASA of Westmoreland Inc. Leadership Breakfast, held at the Word of Life Ministries in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, April 27, 2018.
(from left), CASA Ambassador, Diane Hartland, joins CASA volunteer, Mary Lou Hugus for a photo, during the 10th annual CASA of Westmoreland Inc. Leadership Breakfast, held at the Word of Life Ministries in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, April 27, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), CASA Ambassador, Diane Hartland, joins CASA volunteer, Mary Lou Hugus for a photo, during the 10th annual CASA of Westmoreland Inc. Leadership Breakfast, held at the Word of Life Ministries in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, April 27, 2018.
CASA volunteers, (from left), Diane Mundy and Susie Bowell, pose for a photo during the 10th annual CASA of Westmoreland Inc. Leadership Breakfast, held at the Word of Life Ministries in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, April 27, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
CASA volunteers, (from left), Diane Mundy and Susie Bowell, pose for a photo during the 10th annual CASA of Westmoreland Inc. Leadership Breakfast, held at the Word of Life Ministries in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, April 27, 2018.
(from left), CASA ambassador, Barbara Ferrier, joins CASA staff, Carol Palcic, devleopment director, Mandy Zalich, executive director, and Janelle Mathe, advocate supervisor,for a photo during the 10th annual CASA of Westmoreland Inc. Leadership Breakfast, held at the Word of Life Ministries in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, April 27, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), CASA ambassador, Barbara Ferrier, joins CASA staff, Carol Palcic, devleopment director, Mandy Zalich, executive director, and Janelle Mathe, advocate supervisor,for a photo during the 10th annual CASA of Westmoreland Inc. Leadership Breakfast, held at the Word of Life Ministries in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, April 27, 2018.
Jessica Marazza and Brad Roth during the 10th annual CASA of Westmoreland Inc. Leadership Breakfast, held at the Word of Life Ministries in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, April 27, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Jessica Marazza and Brad Roth during the 10th annual CASA of Westmoreland Inc. Leadership Breakfast, held at the Word of Life Ministries in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, April 27, 2018.
CASA volunteers, (from left), Lynn Mance and Bob McDonald, pose for a photo during the 10th annual CASA of Westmoreland Inc. Leadership Breakfast, held at the Word of Life Ministries in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, April 27, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
CASA volunteers, (from left), Lynn Mance and Bob McDonald, pose for a photo during the 10th annual CASA of Westmoreland Inc. Leadership Breakfast, held at the Word of Life Ministries in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, April 27, 2018.
(from left), CASA Ambassador, Scott Turer, joins CASA board president, Michael Quatrini and sponsor, Bill Mohler, with Sendell Motors, for a photo during the 10th annual CASA of Westmoreland Inc. Leadership Breakfast, held at the Word of Life Ministries in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, April 27, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), CASA Ambassador, Scott Turer, joins CASA board president, Michael Quatrini and sponsor, Bill Mohler, with Sendell Motors, for a photo during the 10th annual CASA of Westmoreland Inc. Leadership Breakfast, held at the Word of Life Ministries in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, April 27, 2018.
(from left), CASA board vice- president, Suzanne Ward, joins SMSgt Otis DiCerbo, U.S. Air Force, for a photo during the 10th annual CASA of Westmoreland Inc. Leadership Breakfast, held at the Word of Life Ministries in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, April 27, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), CASA board vice- president, Suzanne Ward, joins SMSgt Otis DiCerbo, U.S. Air Force, for a photo during the 10th annual CASA of Westmoreland Inc. Leadership Breakfast, held at the Word of Life Ministries in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, April 27, 2018.
(from left), Nancy Gibson, Chip Funari Volunteer of the Year Award recipient, joins Josie Funari for a photo, during the 10th annual CASA of Westmoreland Inc. Leadership Breakfast, held at the Word of Life Ministries in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, April 27, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Nancy Gibson, Chip Funari Volunteer of the Year Award recipient, joins Josie Funari for a photo, during the 10th annual CASA of Westmoreland Inc. Leadership Breakfast, held at the Word of Life Ministries in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, April 27, 2018.
(from left), Melissa Verellen joins Victorious Collymore-Bey for a photo, during the 10th annual CASA of Westmoreland Inc. Leadership Breakfast, held at the Word of Life Ministries in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, April 27, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Melissa Verellen joins Victorious Collymore-Bey for a photo, during the 10th annual CASA of Westmoreland Inc. Leadership Breakfast, held at the Word of Life Ministries in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, April 27, 2018.
(from left), John Driscoll, Jeanne Cerces and Jim Silvis, gather for a photo during the 10th annual CASA of Westmoreland Inc. Leadership Breakfast, held at the Word of Life Ministries in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, April 27, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), John Driscoll, Jeanne Cerces and Jim Silvis, gather for a photo during the 10th annual CASA of Westmoreland Inc. Leadership Breakfast, held at the Word of Life Ministries in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, April 27, 2018.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me