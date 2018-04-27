Out & About: Laurel Faith in Action luncheon celebrates community

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's not often you come away from an event with a kazoo, but that was the parting gift for guests at the annual Laurel Faith in Action Celebration of Community, held April 27 at Saint Vincent College.

Directed by Brian Jinks, students from Valley School of Ligonier sang, and guests were invited to sing or kazoo along with their final number, “Sentimental Journey.”

The luncheon and program showcased a pilot music program at the Bethlen Communities' Ligonier Gardens personal care home, offered in February and March in partnership with students in the Saint Vincent spirituality and music class taught by Thomas Octave.

Attendees saw a video which included the reactions of Ligonier Gardens residents while listening to music on headsets.

The program was inspired by Alive Inside Foundation, which offers media programs to counteract feelings of isolation and loneliness in the elderly, including people with dementia.

Seen at the luncheon: Laurel Faith in Action executive director Jane Kerr, program director Sandi Sherba and board president Simon Chamberlain, along with the Rev. Clark Kerr, Fran Kerr, Phil Koch, Kim Kramer, Glema Burke, David and Johnette DeRose, Jim Fox and Dr. Carol Fox, Diane Nicodemus, Vernie West and Allie Arendas.

