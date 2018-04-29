Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Greensburg Club of Italian Women hosts Scholarship Wine & Cheese Chinese Auction

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, April 29, 2018, 10:27 p.m.
(from left), Michele Answine, president of the Greensburg Club of Italian Women, joins event chair, Gloria Shoup, for a photo during the Greensburg Club of Italian Women annual Wine & Cheese Scholarship Auction, held at Rizzo's Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Friday evening, April 27, 2018. Over 400 guests attended the event which benefits scholarships awarded to girls of Italian descent attending Hempfield Area High School, Greensburg Salem High School and Greensburg Central Catholic High School.
Event committee members, (from left), Lindsay Turchetta, Michele Kinsey, Kathleen Logan and Mercedes Michetti, gather for a photo during the Greensburg Club of Italian Women annual Wine & Cheese Scholarship Auction, held at Rizzo's Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Friday evening, April 27, 2018. Over 400 guests attended the event which benefits scholarships awarded to girls of Italian descent attending Hempfield Area High School, Greensburg Salem High School and Greensburg Central Catholic High School.
(from left), Michelle and Curt Smith, join Jenifer and Jon Amundson for a photo, during the Greensburg Club of Italian Women annual Wine & Cheese Scholarship Auction, held at Rizzo's Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Friday evening, April 27, 2018. Over 400 guests attended the event which benefits scholarships awarded to girls of Italian descent attending Hempfield Area High School, Greensburg Salem High School and Greensburg Central Catholic High School.
(from left), Kim Moore, Joey Mangini and Luann Niecolai, gather for a photo during the Greensburg Club of Italian Women annual Wine & Cheese Scholarship Auction, held at Rizzo's Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Friday evening, April 27, 2018. Over 400 guests attended the event which benefits scholarships awarded to girls of Italian descent attending Hempfield Area High School, Greensburg Salem High School and Greensburg Central Catholic High School.
(from left), The oldest club member, Anna Monteparte, 97 years young, and Rosalie McLain, pose for a photo during the Greensburg Club of Italian Women annual Wine & Cheese Scholarship Auction, held at Rizzo's Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Friday evening, April 27, 2018. Over 400 guests attended the event which benefits scholarships awarded to girls of Italian descent attending Hempfield Area High School, Greensburg Salem High School and Greensburg Central Catholic High School.
The Greensburg Club of Italian Women hosted its annual Scholarship Wine & Cheese Chinese Auction on April 27 at Rizzo's Malabar Inn in Crabtree.

The sell-out event raises funds for scholarships for female students of Italian descent from Greensburg Salem, Greensburg Central Catholic and Hempfield Area high schools. This year, the club will award each of 11 young women a $1,600 scholarship.

The club was started in 1936 by Italian immigrant women from the Hilltop section of Greensburg and has been going strong ever since. Club president is Michele Answine and event chairwoman was Gloria Shoup.

