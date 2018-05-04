Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About: Westmoreland County Food Bank honors volunteers

Shirley McMarlin | Friday, May 4, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
From left: Paul Mueller, Volunteer of the Year Award recipient; Brenda Wilker, St. Agnes food pantry coordinator; Louise Wilhelm, Westmoreland County Food Bank volunteer and food drive coordinator; and food bank CEO Kris M. Douglas at annual volunteer recognition luncheon and awards, held May 3 at the food bank.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Devin Carter (left) and Mackenzie Daisher (third from left), students in Greensburg Salem High School Life Skills Class, recipient of the Volunteer Group of the Year award, with special education life skills support teachers Sheri Dallas-Stern and Anthony Greece at the annual volunteer recognition luncheon and awards, held May 3 at the Westmoreland County Food Bank near Delmont.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Food bank board members Brenda Batenburg (left), Ron Eberhardt and Gwen Lewton at annual volunteer recognition luncheon and awards, held May 3 at the Westmoreland County Food Bank near Delmont.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Food bank board members Sister Lyn Marie Dwyer (left), Kelly King and Judith Morrison at the annual volunteer recognition luncheon and awards, held May 3 at the Westmoreland County Food Bank near Delmont.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Keynote speaker Darla Bryant (left), supervisor of special education with Hempfield Area School District, and Ginny Diehl, volunteer with the Mother of Sorrows community food bank pantry, at the annual volunteer recognition luncheon and awards, held May 3 at the Westmoreland County Food Bank near Delmont.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Food bank volunteers Mary and Jerome Eidemiller at the annual volunteer recognition luncheon and awards, held May 3 at the Westmoreland County Food Bank near Delmont.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Christian Layman Corps food bank pantry volunteers Curt Hoffman (left) and Pat Labeka at the annual volunteer recognition luncheon and awards, held May 3 at the Westmoreland County Food Bank near Delmont.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
The Westmoreland County Food Bank recognizes its army of nearly 7,000 volunteers with an annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon and Awards, which also shines a spotlight on an individual and a group that have shown exemplary service.

At this year's program, held May 3 in the Delmont headquarters, Paul Mueller of Murrysville was honored as Volunteer of the Year. Members of the Greensburg Salem High School Life Skills Class (and their teachers) were honored as the volunteer group of the year.

Keynote speaker was Darla Bryant, supervisor of special education with Hempfield Area School District.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

