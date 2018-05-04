Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Innovations dinner honors area's behavioral health leaders

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, May 4, 2018, 12:21 p.m.
Mental Health America of Southwestern PA 2018 Innovations Award winners (from left) Westmoreland County Coroner Ken Bacha; Jim Bendel, director of planned giving at Saint Vincent College, Dr. Jonathan Han of UPMC St. Margaret New Kensington Family Health Center; and board member Ellen Katter, representing the Excela Health Volunteer Cuddler Program, on May 3 at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
From left: Christine Vitale, Laurie Barnett Levine, Mental Health America of Southwestern PA executive director, Kim Sonafelt and Marybeth Grandinetti Pultz at the MHA-SWPA Innovations Awards on May 3 at the Ramada Greensburg.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
From left: Host Adam DeFloria, board member Deb Wasilchak, premier sponsor John Lovelace and emcee Jennifer Miele at the Mental Health America of Southwestern PA Innovations Awards on May 3 at the Ramada Greensburg.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
From left: Toni Antonucci, Demetre Josebeck and Joanna Stillwagon at the 2018 Mental Health America of Southwestern Pennsylvania Innovations Awards dinner, on May 3 in the Ramada Greensburg.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Board member Molly Robb Shimko (left) and Jennifer Reeger, Seton Hill University director of media relations, at the Mental Health America of Southwestern PA 2018 Innovations Awards on May 3 at the Ramada Greensburg.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
From left: Chris Fiano, Richard Stillwagon and Sherry Singer at the Mental Health America of Southwestern PA 2018 Innovations Awards, held May 3 at the Ramada Greensburg.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Mental Health America of Southwestern PA hosts an annual Innovations dinner and awards presentation recognizing the region's leaders and visionaries in several behavior health fields.

Recognized this year by executive director Laurie Barnett Levine and staff and board members were Dr. Jonathan Han of UPMC St. Margaret New Kensington Family Health Center, Education; members of the Excela Health Volunteer Cuddler Program, Recovery; Westmoreland County Coroner Kenneth Bacha, Advocacy; and James Bendel, Saint Vincent College director of planned giving, Lifetime Achievement.

The dinner was held May 3 at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel and Conference Center.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

