Out & About: Westmoreland Symphony gala celebrates Cinco de Mayo

It was May 4th, but they were partying like it was May 5th at the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra's annual Cinco de Mayo Gala.

The inaugural party was so popular last year, that organizers decided to bring it back to the Westmoreland Country Club near Export for a second round.

What's not to like? Great food, margaritas and dancing to live music.

Board and event committee member Linda Assard pointed out that one of the members of EBT Jazz, Michael Matteo , is also the symphony's principal percussionist and its incoming board president.

Barbara Ferrier stood out in a crowd that was dressed in everything from black tie to resort casual. She confided that she bought her red embroidered jacket in Mexico a few years back — when she was 8 years old! — and her sombrero for $1 at a garage sale.

One silent auction item was something not often seen — a song to be written personally for the winner by the bluegrass band, One Grass, Two Grass.

Serving with Assard on the event steering committee were William Friedlander and Jody Keating .

Seen: WSO Executive Director Endy Reindl

