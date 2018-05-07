Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Westmoreland Symphony gala celebrates Cinco de Mayo

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, May 7, 2018, 9:06 a.m.
(from left), Endicott Reindl, WSO Executive Director, joins event steering committee members, Linda Assard, Jody Keating and William Friedlander, for a photo during the Cinco de Mayo gala, hosted by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, held at the Westmoreland Country Club in Penn Township on Friday evening, May 4, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Endicott Reindl, WSO Executive Director, joins event steering committee members, Linda Assard, Jody Keating and William Friedlander, for a photo during the Cinco de Mayo gala, hosted by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, held at the Westmoreland Country Club in Penn Township on Friday evening, May 4, 2018.
Event committee members, (from left), Jo Ellen Numerick, Jill Briercheck and Jan Taylor-Condo, gather for a photo, during the Cinco de Mayo gala, hosted by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, held at the Westmoreland Country Club in Penn Township on Friday evening, May 4, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Event committee members, (from left), Jo Ellen Numerick, Jill Briercheck and Jan Taylor-Condo, gather for a photo, during the Cinco de Mayo gala, hosted by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, held at the Westmoreland Country Club in Penn Township on Friday evening, May 4, 2018.
(from left), Craig Falatovich, Steve Hough, Nachum Golan and Donald MacLeod, gather for a photo during the Cinco de Mayo gala, hosted by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, held at the Westmoreland Country Club in Penn Township on Friday evening, May 4, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Craig Falatovich, Steve Hough, Nachum Golan and Donald MacLeod, gather for a photo during the Cinco de Mayo gala, hosted by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, held at the Westmoreland Country Club in Penn Township on Friday evening, May 4, 2018.
(from left), Jan Nigrelli, Jill and Jim Cook, WSO board president, and Linda Blum, gather for a photo during the Cinco de Mayo gala, hosted by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, held at the Westmoreland Country Club in Penn Township on Friday evening, May 4, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jan Nigrelli, Jill and Jim Cook, WSO board president, and Linda Blum, gather for a photo during the Cinco de Mayo gala, hosted by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, held at the Westmoreland Country Club in Penn Township on Friday evening, May 4, 2018.
Event committee members, (from left), Michael Philopena, Nancy Jamison and George Shaner, gather for a photo during the Cinco de Mayo gala, hosted by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, held at the Westmoreland Country Club in Penn Township on Friday evening, May 4, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Event committee members, (from left), Michael Philopena, Nancy Jamison and George Shaner, gather for a photo during the Cinco de Mayo gala, hosted by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, held at the Westmoreland Country Club in Penn Township on Friday evening, May 4, 2018.
(from left), Dr. Patrick Christy, Donald MacLeod, Rich Charneicki and Drew Sloan, gather for a photo during the Cinco de Mayo gala, hosted by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, held at the Westmoreland Country Club in Penn Township on Friday evening, May 4, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Dr. Patrick Christy, Donald MacLeod, Rich Charneicki and Drew Sloan, gather for a photo during the Cinco de Mayo gala, hosted by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, held at the Westmoreland Country Club in Penn Township on Friday evening, May 4, 2018.
(from left), Amy and Brian Beeghly join event committee member, Janie Belden, for a photo during the Cinco de Mayo gala, hosted by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, held at the Westmoreland Country Club in Penn Township on Friday evening, May 4, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Amy and Brian Beeghly join event committee member, Janie Belden, for a photo during the Cinco de Mayo gala, hosted by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, held at the Westmoreland Country Club in Penn Township on Friday evening, May 4, 2018.

Updated 1 hour ago

It was May 4th, but they were partying like it was May 5th at the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra's annual Cinco de Mayo Gala.

The inaugural party was so popular last year, that organizers decided to bring it back to the Westmoreland Country Club near Export for a second round.

What's not to like? Great food, margaritas and dancing to live music.

Board and event committee member Linda Assard pointed out that one of the members of EBT Jazz, Michael Matteo , is also the symphony's principal percussionist and its incoming board president.

Barbara Ferrier stood out in a crowd that was dressed in everything from black tie to resort casual. She confided that she bought her red embroidered jacket in Mexico a few years back — when she was 8 years old! — and her sombrero for $1 at a garage sale.

One silent auction item was something not often seen — a song to be written personally for the winner by the bluegrass band, One Grass, Two Grass.

Serving with Assard on the event steering committee were William Friedlander and Jody Keating .

Seen: WSO Executive Director Endy Reindl, James Cook, Pat Condo and Jill Taylor-Condo, Barry and Jo Ellen Numerick, Jill Briercheck, Linda Blum, Jan Nigrelli, Gerald andTeri Bowes, Scott Ludwick, George Shaner andMichael Philopena, Nancy Jamison, Mark andKaaren Tintori, Jess andJoan Stairs, Anita Manoli, Art andSheila Caramella, Brian and Amy Beeghley, Patricia Smiy andMichelle LaRue .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me