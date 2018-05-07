Out & About:Passionately Pink raises money for Westmoreland Walks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sponsoring a new fundraising event is a risk: will enough people turn out to make it a success?

Westmoreland Walks board members, led by Kathy Brown and Cheryl McMullen, got a resounding “yes” to that question with their inaugural Passionately Pink luncheon and fashion show, held May 5 at the Bishop Connare Center in Unity.

It's hard to go wrong with a tasty luncheon buffet and a peek at what's new in warm weather fashions, especially set against a backdrop of flowering trees outside the banquet room windows.

A good cause helps too. The group raises funds for the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition, sponsors an annual Spa Serenity Day for Westmoreland County women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer and gives a Pink Ribbon Scholarship to a graduating senior in the county whose life and/or family has been affected by breast cancer.

The first scholarship recipient, John Munsch, was on hand to model for the Post & Rail Men's Shop in Ligonier. While a student at Greensburg Salem High School, he organized a “Pink Out” breast cancer awareness event, in honor of his mother's friend who was battling breast cancer.

Also strutting their stuff for the Post & Rail were Bill Brown, Scott Haines and Mike Reese and family.

Other participating merchants were Betsy's of Ligonier; Crossroads Boutique & Cattiva, Descendants, Miller's Prom and Formal Wear, all in Greensburg; Simplicity Boutique in Murrysville, and Cabi, an online store.

Seen: Fran Harbaugh, Olga Herbert, Mary Ann Mudron, Annie Urban, Mary Ann Mogus, Lois R. Crock, Donna Eicher, Christine Lee, Pauline Douglas, Gloria Eisaman, Susan Mahady, Rebecca Robbins, Ginny Harhai, Carol Forsyth, Kim Forsyth, Ken Karas, Brandon Lape, Joyce DelPaine, Dorie Fuchs, Gina Varrone, Rosemary Csehoski, Bunny Giffin, Susan Hawkins, Janis Shearer andAmy Amond with daughters Abby andMaddie.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.