Out & About

Out & About:Passionately Pink raises money for Westmoreland Walks

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, May 7, 2018, 9:12 a.m.
(from left), Joyce DelPaine, Dorie Fuchs and Fran Harbaugh, gather for a photo at the Westmoreland Walks, 'Passionately Pink', fashion show, held at the Bishop Connare Center near Greensburg on Saturday afternoon, May 5, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Cathi McMullen models a selection from Cabi, during the Westmoreland Walks, 'Passionately Pink', fashion show, held at the Bishop Connare Center near Greensburg on Saturday afternoon, May 5, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Bill Brown models a selection from Post & Rail Men's Shop, during the Westmoreland Walks, 'Passionately Pink', fashion show, held at the Bishop Connare Center near Greensburg on Saturday afternoon, May 5, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Linda Wagner models a selection from Simplicity Boutique, during the Westmoreland Walks, 'Passionately Pink', fashion show, held at the Bishop Connare Center near Greensburg on Saturday afternoon, May 5, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Madison Kirshner models a selection from Miller's Prom & Formal Wear, during the Westmoreland Walks, 'Passionately Pink', fashion show, held at the Bishop Connare Center near Greensburg on Saturday afternoon, May 5, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Bailey DeTesta models a selection from Miller's Prom & Formal Wear, during the Westmoreland Walks, 'Passionately Pink', fashion show, held at the Bishop Connare Center near Greensburg on Saturday afternoon, May 5, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Westmoreland Walks board member, Jessica Zangla, poses for a photo at the Westmoreland Walks, 'Passionately Pink', fashion show, held at the Bishop Connare Center near Greensburg on Saturday afternoon, May 5, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Amy Amond joins her daughters, Abby, 6, and Maddie, 15, and her mother, Janis Shearer for a photo, during the Westmoreland Walks, 'Passionately Pink', fashion show, held at the Bishop Connare Center near Greensburg on Saturday afternoon, May 5, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Mary Ann Mudron, Olga Herbert, Kim Haines and Annie Urban, gather for a photo, during the Westmoreland Walks, 'Passionately Pink', fashion show, held at the Bishop Connare Center near Greensburg on Saturday afternoon, May 5, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Susan Hawkins, Bunny Giffin, Gina Varrone and Rosemary Csehoski, gather for a photo, during the Westmoreland Walks, 'Passionately Pink', fashion show, held at the Bishop Connare Center near Greensburg on Saturday afternoon, May 5, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Glenda Dickson models a selection from Betsy's of Ligonier, during the Westmoreland Walks, 'Passionately Pink', fashion show, held at the Bishop Connare Center near Greensburg on Saturday afternoon, May 5, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Alyssa Lape models a selection from Betsy's of Ligonier, during the Westmoreland Walks, 'Passionately Pink', fashion show, held at the Bishop Connare Center near Greensburg on Saturday afternoon, May 5, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from right), Courtney Eisaman models a selection from Crossroads Boutique & Cattiva, while joining her daughter, Adriana, modeling a selection from Descendants, during the Westmoreland Walks, 'Passionately Pink', fashion show, held at the Bishop Connare Center near Greensburg on Saturday afternoon, May 5, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Ann Heide models a selection from Cabi, during the Westmoreland Walks, 'Passionately Pink', fashion show, held at the Bishop Connare Center near Greensburg on Saturday afternoon, May 5, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Sponsoring a new fundraising event is a risk: will enough people turn out to make it a success?

Westmoreland Walks board members, led by Kathy Brown and Cheryl McMullen, got a resounding “yes” to that question with their inaugural Passionately Pink luncheon and fashion show, held May 5 at the Bishop Connare Center in Unity.

It's hard to go wrong with a tasty luncheon buffet and a peek at what's new in warm weather fashions, especially set against a backdrop of flowering trees outside the banquet room windows.

A good cause helps too. The group raises funds for the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition, sponsors an annual Spa Serenity Day for Westmoreland County women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer and gives a Pink Ribbon Scholarship to a graduating senior in the county whose life and/or family has been affected by breast cancer.

The first scholarship recipient, John Munsch, was on hand to model for the Post & Rail Men's Shop in Ligonier. While a student at Greensburg Salem High School, he organized a “Pink Out” breast cancer awareness event, in honor of his mother's friend who was battling breast cancer.

Also strutting their stuff for the Post & Rail were Bill Brown, Scott Haines and Mike Reese and family.

Other participating merchants were Betsy's of Ligonier; Crossroads Boutique & Cattiva, Descendants, Miller's Prom and Formal Wear, all in Greensburg; Simplicity Boutique in Murrysville, and Cabi, an online store.

Seen: Fran Harbaugh, Olga Herbert, Mary Ann Mudron, Annie Urban, Mary Ann Mogus, Lois R. Crock, Donna Eicher, Christine Lee, Pauline Douglas, Gloria Eisaman, Susan Mahady, Rebecca Robbins, Ginny Harhai, Carol Forsyth, Kim Forsyth, Ken Karas, Brandon Lape, Joyce DelPaine, Dorie Fuchs, Gina Varrone, Rosemary Csehoski, Bunny Giffin, Susan Hawkins, Janis Shearer andAmy Amond with daughters Abby andMaddie.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

