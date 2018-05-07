Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Lil Joe's Society of Support holds Derby Day for Charity

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, May 7, 2018, 9:18 a.m.
Committee members, (from left), Kim Kramer, Cara Griffin, Jill Frey and Dee Gano, gather for a photo during Derby Day for Charity, hosted by Lil Joe's Society of Support, held at Oak Lodge located near Stahlstown on Saturday afternoon, May 5, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Tommie Korneke, Fran and Nancy Lynch and Deb Louchheim, gather for a photo during Derby Day for Charity, hosted by Lil Joe's Society of Support, held at Oak Lodge located near Stahlstown on Saturday afternoon, May 5, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), June Anton and daughter, Wendy Anton, pose for a photo during Derby Day for Charity, hosted by Lil Joe's Society of Support, held at Oak Lodge located near Stahlstown on Saturday afternoon, May 5, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Ron and JoAnn Eberhardt , pose for a photo during Derby Day for Charity, hosted by Lil Joe's Society of Support, held at Oak Lodge located near Stahlstown on Saturday afternoon, May 5, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Mike and Suzanne Ward, pose for a photo during Derby Day for Charity, hosted by Lil Joe's Society of Support, held at Oak Lodge located near Stahlstown on Saturday afternoon, May 5, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Scott and Jennifer Learn, pose for a photo during Derby Day for Charity, hosted by Lil Joe's Society of Support, held at Oak Lodge located near Stahlstown on Saturday afternoon, May 5, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Lori Lasosky and Kerri Klocek, pose for a photo during Derby Day for Charity, hosted by Lil Joe's Society of Support, held at Oak Lodge located near Stahlstown on Saturday afternoon, May 5, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Micheal Sealy and Tammie Aaron-Barrada, pose for a photo during Derby Day for Charity, hosted by Lil Joe's Society of Support, held at Oak Lodge located near Stahlstown on Saturday afternoon, May 5, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Ray and Linda Shields, join Diane Harshberger and Jeff Cook for a photo, during Derby Day for Charity, hosted by Lil Joe's Society of Support, held at Oak Lodge located near Stahlstown on Saturday afternoon, May 5, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Lisa Spitzer and her daughters, Madeline Savage, Anna Ulery and Samantha Spitzer, gather for a photo during Derby Day for Charity, hosted by Lil Joe's Society of Support, held at Oak Lodge located near Stahlstown on Saturday afternoon, May 5, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
The 2018 Kentucky Derby made history, but not for what happened on the track.

Instead, it was the wettest day in the history of Louisville, Ky., with news outlets reporting that sodden spectators were heading for the exits hours before the horses took to the muddy oval.

The weather was fine, though, at Oak Lodge near Stahlstown for the sixth annual Derby Day for Charity.

Looking ready for Churchill Downs, ladies in fancy hats and gents in sport coats made their winding way to the charming woodland venue, fashioned after a rustic 18th-century village.

There, they found mint juleps and Derby-style fare, along with videotaped races to bet on prior to the main event.

The party is hosted by Lil Joe's Society of Support. Funds raised are distributed to nonprofit organizations in Westmoreland, according to Jill Frey, who helmed this year's event committee along with Cara Griffin.

Seen: Don andKim Kramer, Wendy Anton, June Anton, Jim andDee Gano, Doug Bailey andJan Butcher, Ron andJoann Eberhardt, Eric andMichele Bononi, Meghan Scalise, Kristy DiGiacomo, Mike andSuzanne Ward, Jim Frey, Shane Griffin, Mark andLisa Spitzer, Fran and Nancy Lynch, Scott andJennifer Learn, Gene andBarbara Kravits, Tommie Korneke, Dr. Joel Sarner andDavid andJoanne Copeland.

— Shirley McMarlin

