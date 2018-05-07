Out & About: Lil Joe's Society of Support holds Derby Day for Charity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The 2018 Kentucky Derby made history, but not for what happened on the track.

Instead, it was the wettest day in the history of Louisville, Ky., with news outlets reporting that sodden spectators were heading for the exits hours before the horses took to the muddy oval.

The weather was fine, though, at Oak Lodge near Stahlstown for the sixth annual Derby Day for Charity.

Looking ready for Churchill Downs, ladies in fancy hats and gents in sport coats made their winding way to the charming woodland venue, fashioned after a rustic 18th-century village.

There, they found mint juleps and Derby-style fare, along with videotaped races to bet on prior to the main event.

The party is hosted by Lil Joe's Society of Support. Funds raised are distributed to nonprofit organizations in Westmoreland, according to Jill Frey, who helmed this year's event committee along with Cara Griffin.

Seen: Don andKim Kramer, Wendy Anton, June Anton, Jim andDee Gano, Doug Bailey andJan Butcher, Ron andJoann Eberhardt, Eric andMichele Bononi, Meghan Scalise, Kristy DiGiacomo, Mike andSuzanne Ward, Jim Frey, Shane Griffin, Mark andLisa Spitzer, Fran and Nancy Lynch, Scott andJennifer Learn, Gene andBarbara Kravits, Tommie Korneke, Dr. Joel Sarner andDavid andJoanne Copeland.

— Shirley McMarlin