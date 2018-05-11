Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Thursday is special in Greensburg Art Center show

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, May 11, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
From left: Exhibiting artists Jan Sabatos, Eileen Stoner, Sue Hrubes and Judy Bazzone at the opening reception for 'Thursday's Specials,'on May 10 in the Greensburg Art Center.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Exhibiting artists Jan Sabatos, Eileen Stoner, Sue Hrubes and Judy Bazzone at the opening reception for 'Thursday's Specials,'on May 10 in the Greensburg Art Center.
From left: Exhibiting artists Marie Cestello, Kate Krinock and Peg Panasiti at the opening reception for 'Thursday's Specials,' on May 10 in the Greensburg Art Center.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Exhibiting artists Marie Cestello, Kate Krinock and Peg Panasiti at the opening reception for 'Thursday's Specials,' on May 10 in the Greensburg Art Center.
Gallery committee member Sarah Hunter (left) and event chair Pat Majcher at the opening reception for 'Thursday's Specials,' on May 10 in the Greensburg Art Center.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Gallery committee member Sarah Hunter (left) and event chair Pat Majcher at the opening reception for 'Thursday's Specials,' on May 10 in the Greensburg Art Center.
From left: Don Currie, Myron Badstibner and Bill Panasiti at the opening reception for 'Thursday's Specials,' on May 10 the Greensburg Art Center.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Don Currie, Myron Badstibner and Bill Panasiti at the opening reception for 'Thursday's Specials,' on May 10 the Greensburg Art Center.
From left: Arlene Kendra, Paula Howard and Barbara Ferrier at the opening reception for 'Thursday's Specials,' on May 10 in the Greensburg Art Center.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Arlene Kendra, Paula Howard and Barbara Ferrier at the opening reception for 'Thursday's Specials,' on May 10 in the Greensburg Art Center.

Seven Latrobe Art Center members packed up their latest works and headed west for a show at the Greensburg Art Center, which opened with a reception on May 10.

Since the group gets together on Thursday afternoons to work, critique and support each other, they decided to call their exhibition “Thursday's Specials.”

Since it's springtime, the artists — including Judy Bassone, Marie Cestello, Sue Hrubes, Kate Krinock, Peg Panasiti, Jan Sabatos and Eileen Stoner — also decided they would each do a depiction of a tulip for the show.

Their pieces also include still lifes, landscapes, nature studies and lots and lots of other florals.

“Thursday's Specials,” running through June 15, is hoped to be the first of a series of exchanges between the two art centers, with Greensburg artists planning a show in Latrobe next year.

Organizers on-site were Pat Majcher and Susan Kiren.

Seen at the opening: Bill andBonnie Hoffman, Renie Pollock, Joe Bellack, Linda Blum, Anita Manoli, George Shaner andMichael Philopena, Pamela Cooper, Sarah Hunter, Bob Majcher, Bill Panasiti, Gloria Gonzalez, Barbara Ferrier, Jim andSuzanne Andrews, Cheryl Kirsch, Myron Badstibner, Norma Rebtoy, Hans andGudrun Garkisch, Jeff andRoxanne Rouse and Paul, Mandy andClair Sirofchuck.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

