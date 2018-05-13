O&A: "The Art of Giving: Selections from the Richard M. Scaife Bequest"

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The following quote is included with artworks featured in “The Art of Giving: Selections from the Richard M. Scaife Bequest,” on exhibition through Aug. 5 in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg:

“Of all the money I've donated or spent, the most enduring pleasure and reward came from buying art.”

The late Tribune-Review publisher shared his pleasure by donating his vast American art collection to The Westmoreland and the Brandywine River Museum of Art in Chadds Ford, Delaware County. The collection contained approximately 500 works.

The exhibition features the first 25 pieces each museum chose from that collection, which were divided up in a 2014 round-robin selection process.

“I'm very happy with it,” said The Westmoreland's chief curator Barbara Jones at a May 12 opening reception. “I think it's very beautiful.”

In an earlier press release, Judy O'Toole, The Westmoreland's Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO, called the bequest “a remarkable honor” for the two institutions, significantly increasing their holdings — and undoubtedly, their stature among the nation's museums.

The Brandywine's curator, Audrey Lewis, traveled across the state to attend the opening.

