Out & About

O&A: "The Art of Giving: Selections from the Richard M. Scaife Bequest"

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, May 13, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

The following quote is included with artworks featured in “The Art of Giving: Selections from the Richard M. Scaife Bequest,” on exhibition through Aug. 5 in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg:

“Of all the money I've donated or spent, the most enduring pleasure and reward came from buying art.”

The late Tribune-Review publisher shared his pleasure by donating his vast American art collection to The Westmoreland and the Brandywine River Museum of Art in Chadds Ford, Delaware County. The collection contained approximately 500 works.

The exhibition features the first 25 pieces each museum chose from that collection, which were divided up in a 2014 round-robin selection process.

“I'm very happy with it,” said The Westmoreland's chief curator Barbara Jones at a May 12 opening reception. “I think it's very beautiful.”

In an earlier press release, Judy O'Toole, The Westmoreland's Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO, called the bequest “a remarkable honor” for the two institutions, significantly increasing their holdings — and undoubtedly, their stature among the nation's museums.

The Brandywine's curator, Audrey Lewis, traveled across the state to attend the opening.

Also seen: Anne Robertshaw, Marc andColleen Robertshaw, Dr. Michael andLilli Nieland, Bob and Arlene Kendra, Tracy Myers, Sally Loughran, Sande andRich Hendricks, Kathy andRich Longacre, Kevin O'Toole, Anita Manoli, Jim Broadhurst, Scott andGretchen Brown, Barb Conner, Bob andPam Price, Nancy Jamison, Alice Kaylor, Wilda Kaylor, George andNancy Stewart andJim andKaren O'Connor.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

(from left), Barbara L. Jones, Chief Curator, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Judith Hansen O’Toole, The Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, and Audrey Lewis, Curator, Brandywine River Museum of Art, gather for a photo during the opening reception for 'The Art of Giving: Selections from the Richard M. Scaife Bequest', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, May 12, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Dick Morford and Docie Sheahan, pose for a photo, during the opening reception for 'The Art of Giving: Selections from the Richard M. Scaife Bequest', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, May 12, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Barb Conner, Director of Art Programs for the Duquesne Club, admires the art during the opening reception for 'The Art of Giving: Selections from the Richard M. Scaife Bequest', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, May 12, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jim Ulery and Joanne Fronczek pose for a photo, during the opening reception for 'The Art of Giving: Selections from the Richard M. Scaife Bequest', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, May 12, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Anne Robertshaw, (front), and Marc Robertshaw, pose for a photo during the opening reception for 'The Art of Giving: Selections from the Richard M. Scaife Bequest', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, May 12, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Rich and Sande Hendricks pose for a photo, during the opening reception for 'The Art of Giving: Selections from the Richard M. Scaife Bequest', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, May 12, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Sally Loughran, joins Gretchen and Scott Brown for a photo, during the opening reception for 'The Art of Giving: Selections from the Richard M. Scaife Bequest', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, May 12, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Anne Fox and Nancy Stewart pose for a photo, during the opening reception for 'The Art of Giving: Selections from the Richard M. Scaife Bequest', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, May 12, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Wilda Kaylor admires the art, during the opening reception for 'The Art of Giving: Selections from the Richard M. Scaife Bequest', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, May 12, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jason and Jill Sinkhorn, join Debbie and Larry Franco for a photo, during the opening reception for 'The Art of Giving: Selections from the Richard M. Scaife Bequest', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, May 12, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Lilli and Dr. Michael Nieland pose for a photo, during the opening reception for 'The Art of Giving: Selections from the Richard M. Scaife Bequest', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, May 12, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Rebecca Stas and Kyle Gundy admire the art, during the opening reception for 'The Art of Giving: Selections from the Richard M. Scaife Bequest', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, May 12, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
click me