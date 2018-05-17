Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Reception highlights opportunities at Latrobe Art Center

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 3:48 p.m.
From left: Peg Panasiti, Kathy Sobota and Doreen Currie at an Artist Appreciation Reception, held May 16 at the Latrobe Art Center.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Peg Panasiti, Kathy Sobota and Doreen Currie at an Artist Appreciation Reception, held May 16 at the Latrobe Art Center.
From left: Marty Singer, interim director Joe Bellack, Sue Hrubes and Lee Markosky at theMay 18 Artist Appreciation Reception in the Latrobe Art Center.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Marty Singer, interim director Joe Bellack, Sue Hrubes and Lee Markosky at theMay 18 Artist Appreciation Reception in the Latrobe Art Center.
Artists Cliff Dupill (left) and Jack Mayer at the Latrobe Art Center's Artist Appreciation Reception, held on May 16.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Artists Cliff Dupill (left) and Jack Mayer at the Latrobe Art Center's Artist Appreciation Reception, held on May 16.
Attendees at Latrobe Art Center's May 16 Artist Appreciation Reception included Roseanne Bodziak (left) and Kathy Rafferty.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Attendees at Latrobe Art Center's May 16 Artist Appreciation Reception included Roseanne Bodziak (left) and Kathy Rafferty.
Rose Sovyak and Jim Andrews at the Artist Appreciation Reception, held May 16 at the Latrobe Art Center.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Rose Sovyak and Jim Andrews at the Artist Appreciation Reception, held May 16 at the Latrobe Art Center.

Updated 16 hours ago

Area art-makers were invited to the Latrobe Art Center on May 16 for an Artist Appreciation Reception during which they could learn about the opportunities and benefits afforded to gallery participants.

Making the offer that much more tempting were the art-bedecked walls of the modern gallery and a table laden with wine and hors d'oeuvres.

Representatives of the center who were on hand included interim director Joe Bellack, board members Lee Markosky and Marty Singer and a number of area artists who already are members.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

