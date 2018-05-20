Out & About: Showcase of Stars marks Adelphoi Village achievements

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Everywhere you looked, there was something happening at Adelphoi Village in Latrobe on May 17. The event was called Showcase of Stars: A Celebration of Talent, Creativity and Achievement.

A catering tent welcomed guests to a champagne reception. A toast was raised in honor of the 80th birthday of Father Paschal Morlino, founder of the organization that provides everything from residential services and schooling for troubled youths to support programs for their families.

In his remarks, board chairman Blair Kucinski looked back to Adelphoi's founding in 1971 as “one small house.”

“Now we're coming up on 50 years, and we've always had Father Paschal to guide us in the right direction,” he said.

Heavy equipment and a row of shovels on a portion of the lawn signaled groundbreaking for a new Youth and Family Center and Welcome Center.

Columns of balloons welcomed visitors into the gymnasium to view stations illustrating what students are learning and achieving in various areas of career exploration.

Some students prepared food for the reception, while others teamed up with the Stage Right Sensations to perform “My Shot” from the musical “Hamilton.”

Seen: Adelphoi CEO Nancy Kukovich, Marc Robertshaw, Randy Roadman, Jerry Supko, Michael Scalise, Chad Amond, Mark Dysert, Dirk Matson, Karyn Pratt, Phil Dymond, Diana Kreiling, David andBridget Johnston, Joan McGarry, Kim andAmy Costanza, Eric andMichele Bononi, Dani Womack, Julie Jones and Latrobe Mayor Rosie Wolford and Police ChiefJames Dumar.

