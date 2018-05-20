Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Showcase of Stars marks Adelphoi Village achievements

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, May 20, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Everywhere you looked, there was something happening at Adelphoi Village in Latrobe on May 17. The event was called Showcase of Stars: A Celebration of Talent, Creativity and Achievement.

A catering tent welcomed guests to a champagne reception. A toast was raised in honor of the 80th birthday of Father Paschal Morlino, founder of the organization that provides everything from residential services and schooling for troubled youths to support programs for their families.

In his remarks, board chairman Blair Kucinski looked back to Adelphoi's founding in 1971 as “one small house.”

“Now we're coming up on 50 years, and we've always had Father Paschal to guide us in the right direction,” he said.

Heavy equipment and a row of shovels on a portion of the lawn signaled groundbreaking for a new Youth and Family Center and Welcome Center.

Columns of balloons welcomed visitors into the gymnasium to view stations illustrating what students are learning and achieving in various areas of career exploration.

Some students prepared food for the reception, while others teamed up with the Stage Right Sensations to perform “My Shot” from the musical “Hamilton.”

Seen: Adelphoi CEO Nancy Kukovich, Marc Robertshaw, Randy Roadman, Jerry Supko, Michael Scalise, Chad Amond, Mark Dysert, Dirk Matson, Karyn Pratt, Phil Dymond, Diana Kreiling, David andBridget Johnston, Joan McGarry, Kim andAmy Costanza, Eric andMichele Bononi, Dani Womack, Julie Jones and Latrobe Mayor Rosie Wolford and Police ChiefJames Dumar.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Chad Amond (left) and Adelphoi board member Randy Roadman at a reception and groundbreaking for the new Youth and Family Center, on May 17 at Adelphoi Village in Latrobe.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Bridget and David Johnston and Dirk Matson at a May 17 reception and groundbreaking for the new Youth and Family Center at Adelphoi Village in Latrobe.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Community members prepare to break ground for the new Youth and Family Center at Adelphoi Village in Latrobe during a May 17 reception.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Dani Womack (left) and Julie Jones at a May 17 reception and groundbreaking for the new Youth and Family Center at Adelphoi Village in Latrobe.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Community members break ground for the new Youth and Family Center at Adelphoi Village in Latrobe during a May 17 reception.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Career readiness students perform with the Stage Right Sensations during a May 17 reception and groundbreaking for the new Youth and Family Center at Adelphoi Village in Latrobe.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Adelphoi Director of Information Technology Michael Scalise and Joan McGarry at a May 17 reception and groundbreaking for the new Youth and Family Center at Adelphoi Village in Latrobe.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Robin and David Klimke, Adelphoi COO Mark Mortimer and Latrobe Mayor Rosie Wolford at a May 17 reception and groundbreaking for the new Youth and Family Center at Adelphoi Village in Latrobe.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
