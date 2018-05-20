Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Westmoreland Art Nationals exhibit opens at Westmoreland County Community College

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, May 20, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
(from left), Curatorial assistant, Kylee Thompson, curator, Nick Silvis, and curatorial assistant, Brandon Miele, gather for a photo at the opening reception for the first exhibit of the 2018 Westmoreland Art Nationals, held in Commissioners Hall at Westmoreland County Community College located near Youngwood on Saturday evening, May 19, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival board members, (from left), Mike Ginsburg, chair, and Judy and Bill Scheeren, gather for a photo at the opening reception for the first exhibit of the 2018 Westmoreland Art Nationals, held in Commissioners Hall at Westmoreland County Community College located near Youngwood on Saturday evening, May 19, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Ken Nicholson and exhibiting artist, Molly Zindash, pose for a photo at the opening reception for the first exhibit of the 2018 Westmoreland Art Nationals, held in Commissioners Hall at Westmoreland County Community College located near Youngwood on Saturday evening, May 19, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Richard and Eileen Stoner join exhibiting artist, Alexis Dillon, for a photo at the opening reception for the first exhibit of the 2018 Westmoreland Art Nationals, held in Commissioners Hall at Westmoreland County Community College located near Youngwood on Saturday evening, May 19, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Exhibiting artist, Jen Costello, joins fellow exhibiting artist, Mary Ellen Raneri and her husband, Phil Raneri, for a photo at the opening reception for the first exhibit of the 2018 Westmoreland Art Nationals, held in Commissioners Hall at Westmoreland County Community College located near Youngwood on Saturday evening, May 19, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Best In Show Award recipient, Joseph Ryznar, poses for a photo with his work of art, 'September Flight of the Bumblebee', (shown back), during the opening reception for the first exhibit of the 2018 Westmoreland Art Nationals, held in Commissioners Hall at Westmoreland County Community College located near Youngwood on Saturday evening, May 19, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), New Entrant Award recipient, Tracy Miller, photography 'Dark Willows', (shown left), joins her husband, Jim Miller, for a photo during the opening reception for the first exhibit of the 2018 Westmoreland Art Nationals, held in Commissioners Hall at Westmoreland County Community College located near Youngwood on Saturday evening, May 19, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Sculpture Award recipient, Jim Kozak, poses for a photo near his art, (shown left), during the opening reception for the first exhibit of the 2018 Westmoreland Art Nationals, held in Commissioners Hall at Westmoreland County Community College located near Youngwood on Saturday evening, May 19, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival assistant to the director, Erin Shrader, Frederick Ramien, 8, and Diane Shrader, executive director, gather for a photo at the opening reception for the first exhibit of the 2018 Westmoreland Art Nationals, held in Commissioners Hall at Westmoreland County Community College located near Youngwood on Saturday evening, May 19, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
If the Westmoreland Art Nationals opens at Westmoreland County Community College, can the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival be far behind?

Heralding the annual festival, the first of its two juried fine art and photography exhibitions opened with a May 19 reception in Commissioners Hall on the Youngwood campus.

Included are 104 pieces in various mediums by artists from as close as Greensburg and as far as Utah. Thirty-seven of those pieces also will be seen in the second exhibition running in conjunction with the festival, from July 5 through 8 in Twin Lakes Park.

Festival director Diane Shrader and curator Nick Silvis announced these award winners: Best in Show, Joseph Ryzner, acrylic; Curator's Choice, Robert Schwieger, screenprint monotype on glass; Craft, George Radeschi; Graphics, Gail Postal; Mixed Media, Passle Helminski; Painting, John Hinderliter; Photography, Bruce Herman; Sculpture, Jim Kozak; and New Entrant, Tracy Miller.

Visitors are welcome to view the works at WCCC through June 6 and can vote for the People's Choice, to be announced at the June 30 reception for the second exhibition. Many pieces are for sale; for information, call 724-834-7474 or email info@artsandheritage.com.

This year's juror is Katherine Shortridge, chairwoman of the Fine Arts Department at Roanoke College in Virginia. Assistant curator is Victoria Jennings and curatorial assistants are Kylee Thompson andBrandon Miele.

Seen at the reception: Mike andLisa Ginsburg, Frederick Ginsburg, Erin Shrader, Bill and Judy Scheeren, George andJane Church, Pam Mowrer, Barbara Ferrier, Dan Overdorff, Kari andJames Roslund, Mary Ellen andPhil Raneri, Jim andKathy Koontz, Elizabeth Grosklos, Carl andElizabeth Dorsch, Molly Zindash and Ken Nicholson, Richard andEileen Stoner, Alexis Dillon, Keith andShirleah Kelly andSarah Hunter.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

