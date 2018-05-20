Out & About: Westmoreland Art Nationals exhibit opens at Westmoreland County Community College

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If the Westmoreland Art Nationals opens at Westmoreland County Community College, can the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival be far behind?

Heralding the annual festival, the first of its two juried fine art and photography exhibitions opened with a May 19 reception in Commissioners Hall on the Youngwood campus.

Included are 104 pieces in various mediums by artists from as close as Greensburg and as far as Utah. Thirty-seven of those pieces also will be seen in the second exhibition running in conjunction with the festival, from July 5 through 8 in Twin Lakes Park.

Festival director Diane Shrader and curator Nick Silvis announced these award winners: Best in Show, Joseph Ryzner, acrylic; Curator's Choice, Robert Schwieger, screenprint monotype on glass; Craft, George Radeschi; Graphics, Gail Postal; Mixed Media, Passle Helminski; Painting, John Hinderliter; Photography, Bruce Herman; Sculpture, Jim Kozak; and New Entrant, Tracy Miller.

Visitors are welcome to view the works at WCCC through June 6 and can vote for the People's Choice, to be announced at the June 30 reception for the second exhibition. Many pieces are for sale; for information, call 724-834-7474 or email info@artsandheritage.com.

This year's juror is Katherine Shortridge, chairwoman of the Fine Arts Department at Roanoke College in Virginia. Assistant curator is Victoria Jennings and curatorial assistants are Kylee Thompson andBrandon Miele.

