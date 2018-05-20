Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Dinner benefits St. Anne Home's Villa Angela

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, May 20, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Sister Leah Turberville and Sister Michelle Shuda, pose for a photo during dessert at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield Township, during the annual St. Anne Home progressive dinner held Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Lori Long and husband, Jeff Long, St. Anne Home president and CEO, join Aliesha Walz, director of development and public relations, St. Anne Home, and Mary Dreliszak, incoming director of development and marketing, St. Anne Home, for a photo during dessert at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield Township, during the annual St. Anne Home progressive dinner held Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Dinner hosts, (from left), Tom and Sharon Nies and Patty Lintzy, gather for a photo during dessert at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield Township, during the annual St. Anne Home progressive dinner held Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Dinner guests, (from left), Suzanne Mahady and Barth and Angie Getto, gather for a photo during dessert at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield Township, during the annual St. Anne Home progressive dinner held Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Guests visited private homes for appetizers and entrees and ended the evening with desserts at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield during the St. Anne Home's 15th Annual Progressive Dinner on May 19.

Hosts for the evening of good food and fellowship included the Felician Sisters of North America, St. Anne Home board member Marie Zanotti and medical director Dr. Thomas DeGregory and his wife April, Tom and Sharon Nies, Larry and Connie Deemer and Sandy Brammell.

The St. Anne Home, a continuing care retirement community in Greensburg, is a ministry of the Felician Sisters. Proceeds from the annual dinner are earmarked for a benevolent care fund for residents of its Villa Angela.

— Shirley McMarlin

click me