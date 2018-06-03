Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: 17th annual Hat Luncheon benefits Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, June 3, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
(from left), June Penta, Endy Reindl, WSO executive director, and Emily Balizet, gather for a photo at the 17th Annual Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra's Hat Luncheon, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday afternoon, June 2, 2018.
(from left), Darlene Delaini, Sharon Smith and Kaaren Tintori, pose for a photo at the 17th Annual Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra's Hat Luncheon, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday afternoon, June 2, 2018.
(from left), June Anton, Wendy Anton, Michele Bononi and Teri Bowes, gather for a photo at the 17th Annual Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra's Hat Luncheon, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday afternoon, June 2, 2018.
(from left), Debbie Dunlap and Dottie Grimm, pose for a photo at the 17th Annual Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra's Hat Luncheon, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday afternoon, June 2, 2018.
(from left), Marcia Dolan and Cathy DeNunzio, pose for a photo at the 17th Annual Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra's Hat Luncheon, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday afternoon, June 2, 2018.
(from left), Jo Ellen Numerick and Roxie Fontanesi, pose for a photo at the 17th Annual Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra's Hat Luncheon, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday afternoon, June 2, 2018.
Event co-chairs, (from left), Diane Nickoloff and Karen Kohut, pose for a photo at the 17th Annual Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra's Hat Luncheon, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday afternoon, June 2, 2018.
(from left), Jo Ann Lightcap, Linda Assard and Sheila Caramella, pose for a photo at the 17th Annual Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra's Hat Luncheon, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday afternoon, June 2, 2018.
(from left), Daniel Myer, WSO artistic director, and his wife, Mary Persin, pose for a photo at the 17th Annual Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra's Hat Luncheon, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday afternoon, June 2, 2018.
Serving champagne and mimosas, (from left), Paul Nickoloff, Tom Kohut and Alex Kohut, gather for a photo at the 17th Annual Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra's Hat Luncheon, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday afternoon, June 2, 2018.
(from left), Jan Taylor-Condo and Kaaren Tintori, pose for a photo at the 17th Annual Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra's Hat Luncheon, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday afternoon, June 2, 2018.
(from left), Lana Neumeyer and Jill Briercheck, pose for a photo at the 17th Annual Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra's Hat Luncheon, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday afternoon, June 2, 2018.
(from left), Joan Stairs and Teri Bowes, pose for a photo at the 17th Annual Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra's Hat Luncheon, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday afternoon, June 2, 2018.
Regina Beatty, (back), joins her granddaughters, (from left), Paige Morgort, 7, and Bridgette Clark-Grubbs, 6, for a photo at the 17th Annual Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra's Hat Luncheon, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday afternoon, June 2, 2018.
There was a story behind every hat at the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra's 17th annual Hat Luncheon on June 2 at the Greensburg Country Club.

As ladies gathered for the “Champagne & Chapeaux” event, some shared those stories.

Teri Bowes wore a little topper with a long satin ribbon that her great-grandmother had purchased from Gimbel Brothers (a Philadelphia and New York shopping emporium) somewhere around the turn of the 20th century.

Jan Taylor-Condo's broad-brimmed number was adorned with a hat pin that had belonged to hubby Pat Condo's late mother.

Kaaren Tintori didn't know the exact provenance of her feminine bowler-style hat but knew it was vintage, purchased at one of the symphony supporters' Cheap ‘N Chic swap sales.

“What a beautiful array of hats,” said hat luncheon founder and advisorLinda Assard in opening remarks. “I think all of them would be appropriate for the royal wedding!”

Artistic Director Daniel Meyer, with wife Mary Persin, promised a “fabulous” 50th anniversary season for the symphony, which opens Oct. 13.

Hat luncheon co-chairs were Karen Kohut and Diane Nickoloff. Committee members included Janie Belden, Jill Briercheck, Sheila Caramella, Mary Ann Fusco, Phyllis Kluska, Jo Ann Lightcap, Jo Ellen Numerick, June Penta and Sharyn Sekora.

Also helping to make the event a success were Deborah Dunlap, Patricia Smiy, Darlene Delaini, Barbara Ferrier, Nancy Jamison, Barbara Nakles, Patricia Walt and Susan White.

Seen: Endy Reindl, Sharon Smith, Barbara Christner, Jennifer Kettering, Briana Kane, Susan Ray, Joann Eberhardt, Arlene Wohlin, Debbie Wohlin, Linda Brown, Jo Rossi, Kim Kramer, Phyllis Bertok, June Anton, Wendy Anton, Michele Bononi, Paul Nickoloff, Alex Kohut, Tom Kohut, Tiffany Schmoyer and Joy Carroll.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

click me