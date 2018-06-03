Out & About: 17th annual Garden Party marks 3 SAMA events

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was all aboard the “Orient Express” at the 17th annual Garden Party on June 2 at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.

Greeting guests on the front walkway, against the backdrop of the museum's lush flower gardens, were site coordinator Kristin Miller and SAMA executive director Gary Moyer.

The train theme started in the art gallery, where collector Richard Sheats, with wife Carol, presided over a model train display.

The back entrance leading to the catering tent was transformed into a posh dining car, such as the one where travelers would have supped on the late-1800s luxury run from Paris to Istanbul. More railroad memorabilia lined the way to a “conductor,” who stood by ready to check tickets.

The party was a three-events-in-one affair: the garden soiree, a reception for the current exhibition of Australian Aboriginal art and a ribbon-cutting for the site's new Donald M. Robinson Sculpture Park.

On hand for the ceremony was the late artist's daughter, Carol Robinson, with husband Jeffrey Markel.

Garden party chairwoman was Patricia Jones, with committee members Jeannie Coursey Beaufort, Mary Ann Chisko, Joyce Collins, Jaime Cooper, Terry Coyne, Susan Endersbe, Bonnie Hoffman, Susan Kiren, Jill Pifferetti, Connie Pilz, Charlotte Ross, Madelon Sheedy, Helen Thorne, Audrey Tostevin, Carolyn Turner, Pam Walter, Mary Weidlein, Vernie West andCheryl Wood.

On the passenger manifest: Jim Cayce, Jeffrey Jones, Barb Surlas, Duan and Linda Mondock, Lanny and Annie MacDougall, Bill Hoffman, Richard Ross, Tim and Marianne Houser, Wade Stoner, Carol Barton, Joshua and Amy Miller, Jess and Joan Stairs, George andOlive Conte and Charles III and Stephanie Fagan.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.