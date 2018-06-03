Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: 17th annual Garden Party marks 3 SAMA events

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, June 3, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
(from left), SAMA Executive Director, G. Gary Moyer, joins event chair, Patricia Jones, and SAMA-Ligonier Valley Coordinator, Kristin Miller, for a photo at the 17th annual Garden Party, 'Orient Express', held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, June 2, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), SAMA Executive Director, G. Gary Moyer, joins event chair, Patricia Jones, and SAMA-Ligonier Valley Coordinator, Kristin Miller, for a photo at the 17th annual Garden Party, 'Orient Express', held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, June 2, 2018.
(from left), Bonnie and Bill Hoffman pose for a photo, during the 17th annual Garden Party, 'Orient Express', held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, June 2, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Bonnie and Bill Hoffman pose for a photo, during the 17th annual Garden Party, 'Orient Express', held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, June 2, 2018.
(from left), Helen Gorsuch and Lee Rummel pose for a photo, during the 17th annual Garden Party, 'Orient Express', held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, June 2, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Helen Gorsuch and Lee Rummel pose for a photo, during the 17th annual Garden Party, 'Orient Express', held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, June 2, 2018.
(from left), Tom and Jean Beaufort pose for a photo near some of the auctioned art, during the 17th annual Garden Party, 'Orient Express', held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, June 2, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Tom and Jean Beaufort pose for a photo near some of the auctioned art, during the 17th annual Garden Party, 'Orient Express', held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, June 2, 2018.
(from left), Charlotte and Richard Ross pose for a photo, during the 17th annual Garden Party, 'Orient Express', held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, June 2, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Charlotte and Richard Ross pose for a photo, during the 17th annual Garden Party, 'Orient Express', held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, June 2, 2018.
(from left), Dr. Scott Little joins Mary and Dr. Joel Borkow for a photo, during the 17th annual Garden Party, 'Orient Express', held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, June 2, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Dr. Scott Little joins Mary and Dr. Joel Borkow for a photo, during the 17th annual Garden Party, 'Orient Express', held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, June 2, 2018.
(from left), Jaime Cooper joins Richard,(owner of train display shown), and Carol Sheats for a photo, during the 17th annual Garden Party, 'Orient Express', held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, June 2, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jaime Cooper joins Richard,(owner of train display shown), and Carol Sheats for a photo, during the 17th annual Garden Party, 'Orient Express', held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, June 2, 2018.
(from left), Lanny MacDougall, joins his wife, exhibiting artist, Annie MacDougall, (work shown back), for a photo during the 17th annual Garden Party, 'Orient Express', held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, June 2, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Lanny MacDougall, joins his wife, exhibiting artist, Annie MacDougall, (work shown back), for a photo during the 17th annual Garden Party, 'Orient Express', held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, June 2, 2018.
(from left), Jeffrey Markel and his wife, Carol Robinson, pose for a photo in the sculpture garden, during the 17th annual Garden Party, 'Orient Express', held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, June 2, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jeffrey Markel and his wife, Carol Robinson, pose for a photo in the sculpture garden, during the 17th annual Garden Party, 'Orient Express', held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, June 2, 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

It was all aboard the “Orient Express” at the 17th annual Garden Party on June 2 at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.

Greeting guests on the front walkway, against the backdrop of the museum's lush flower gardens, were site coordinator Kristin Miller and SAMA executive director Gary Moyer.

The train theme started in the art gallery, where collector Richard Sheats, with wife Carol, presided over a model train display.

The back entrance leading to the catering tent was transformed into a posh dining car, such as the one where travelers would have supped on the late-1800s luxury run from Paris to Istanbul. More railroad memorabilia lined the way to a “conductor,” who stood by ready to check tickets.

The party was a three-events-in-one affair: the garden soiree, a reception for the current exhibition of Australian Aboriginal art and a ribbon-cutting for the site's new Donald M. Robinson Sculpture Park.

On hand for the ceremony was the late artist's daughter, Carol Robinson, with husband Jeffrey Markel.

Garden party chairwoman was Patricia Jones, with committee members Jeannie Coursey Beaufort, Mary Ann Chisko, Joyce Collins, Jaime Cooper, Terry Coyne, Susan Endersbe, Bonnie Hoffman, Susan Kiren, Jill Pifferetti, Connie Pilz, Charlotte Ross, Madelon Sheedy, Helen Thorne, Audrey Tostevin, Carolyn Turner, Pam Walter, Mary Weidlein, Vernie West andCheryl Wood.

On the passenger manifest: Jim Cayce, Jeffrey Jones, Barb Surlas, Duan and Linda Mondock, Lanny and Annie MacDougall, Bill Hoffman, Richard Ross, Tim and Marianne Houser, Wade Stoner, Carol Barton, Joshua and Amy Miller, Jess and Joan Stairs, George andOlive Conte and Charles III and Stephanie Fagan.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me