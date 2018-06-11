Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: His Inspired Messages hosts fashion show benefit

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, June 11, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
(left) Lauren Petrillo of Derry, Donna Dennison of Greensburg, Lezley An DeLucia of Plum, and Sharell Johnson-Kacprzyk of Pittsburgh, wait in the wings to model clothing from David's Bridal.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Ethel Hamilton, HIM founder/president and husband, Lee Hamilton, HIM chief financial officer, and event organizers, pose for a portrait during His Inspired Messages (HIM), 5th Annual Spring Fashion Show, held Saturday afternoon, June 9, 2018, at the Bishop Connare Center, Greensburg, PA.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Sisters, Candice Newton of Vandergrift, and Donna Stringer, of Apollo, look over jewelry provided by Tina Aiken of 'Glam & Elegance' in Greensburg during the event.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Nancy Petrillo of Jeannette joins grandaughters, Brooke Petrillo of Derry, and Bailey White of Jeannette, to enjoy His Inspired Messages (HIM) 5th Annual Spring Fashion Show, held Saturday afternoon, June 9, 2018, at the Bishop Connare Center, Greensburg, PA.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Kennath Frazier, Carolyn Hamilton, and Cresenda Coleman, all of Chicago, Illinois, gather for a photo.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Gwendolyn Franklin of Greensburg provides inspirational music.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Jack Owens of Pittsburgh models during the event.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Sharell Johnson-Kacprzyk of Pittsburgh models clothing from Crossroads Botique, Greensburg PA.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Makailah Davis, 10, of Jeannette, models Justice Brand and specialty botique clothing during the event.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Reverend Barbara Felton of Greensburg sings an inspirational hymn during His Inspired Messages (HIM) 5th Annual Spring Fashion Show, held Saturday afternoon, June 9, 2018, at the Bishop Connare Center, Greensburg, PA.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) William Quill of New York, and Carmen Miller of Penn Hills, model clothing from David's Bridal.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Paul Collins and Sharell Johnson-Kacprzyk both of Pittsburgh model clothing from David's Bridal.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Edward Jones of Jeannette models.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Sharell Johnson-Kacprzyk of Pittsburgh models sports clothing.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Donna Dennison of Greensburg models a neutral business outfit.
William Allen of Pittsburgh models classic Steelers.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
The fifth annual fashion show and luncheon hosted by His Inspired Messages took place on June 9 in the Bishop Connare Center in Unity.

The organization, founded by Ethel and Lee Hamilton, raises funds for the Samuel L. Hart Academic Memorial Scholarship, named after Ethel's grandfather who was a positive influence in her life and had a strong belief in the power of education.

The scholarship goes to high school seniors, students currently attending college or technical school or individuals whose employment requires additional education.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

