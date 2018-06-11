Out & About: Westmoreland Croquet Club Tournament aids local nonprofits

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As usual, white apparel was de rigueur at the Westmoreland Croquet Club Tournament, held June 10 at Westmoreland County Community College.

Below the knees, the dress code was a little more relaxed than usual, thanks (or no thanks) to an early morning downpour that left the playing field soggy in spots, swampy in others and downright submerged along one edge.

The croquet crowd is a hardy one, though, and players and spectators adapted with a wide array of practical footwear solutions.

Club founder Ernie Vallozzi roamed the sidelines, cigar in hand, in a pair of Army green waterproof boots. His assistant and major event organizer Amy Dicesere sported white athletic shoes under her fancy lace dress.

Others coped with everything from flip flops to rain boots, from plain black to plaid to polka dot.

Otherwise, it was business as usual. Spectator Carol Palcic's only complaint was that the mud obscured her new pink pedicure.

Major sponsors for the 29th annual fundraising event, one of the largest of its kind in the nation, were Smail Auto Group, Resort Realty, XCoal Energy Sources and Versatech.

Featured nonprofits included Mental Health America of Southwestern PA, Fort Ligonier, Faith Forward Community Care Center, Angel Arms Infant Recovery Home, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region and Feeding the Spirit.

Seen: Pat Inselmi, Dave andDebbie Delisi, Eric andMichele Bononi, Kevin Miscik, Bob Kocian, Joanna Stillwagon, Diana Daugherty, Hector andPatty Olave, Massimo andGiuliana Trucco, Phil Koch, Caleb andMelissa Crousey, Ron andJoann Eberhardt, Kismet Toksu andTim McTigue.

Also,Mike andSuzanne Ward, Jim andJo Rossi, Roger andCindy Strayer, Harry andRenee Smail, Josh and Kary Milan, Mandy Zalich, Mud andPhyllis Kluska, J.R. andJudy Ross, Allison Ross, Adam Pallitto, Woody andBonnie Weissinger, Megan Palcic and Sean Palcic.

