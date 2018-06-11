Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Westmoreland Croquet Club Tournament aids local nonprofits

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, June 11, 2018, 9:48 a.m.
(from left), Yvonne Stack and Rennick Remley, pose for a photo during the 29th Annual Westmoreland Croquet Club Tournament, held at the Westmoreland County Community College located near Youngwood on Sunday afternoon, June 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Brian Walker and teammate, Carl Brown, plan their next move, during the 29th Annual Westmoreland Croquet Club Tournament, held at the Westmoreland County Community College located near Youngwood on Sunday afternoon, June 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Laura and Daniel Giovannelli, pose for a photo during the 29th Annual Westmoreland Croquet Club Tournament, held at the Westmoreland County Community College located near Youngwood on Sunday afternoon, June 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Shane, Cara and Ella Griffin, gather for a photo during the 29th Annual Westmoreland Croquet Club Tournament, held at the Westmoreland County Community College located near Youngwood on Sunday afternoon, June 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Ernie Vallozzi, Amy Dicesere and Rick Versaw, gather for a photo during the 29th Annual Westmoreland Croquet Club Tournament, held at the Westmoreland County Community College located near Youngwood on Sunday afternoon, June 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Mud and Phyllis Kluska, join Ron and JoAnn Eberhardt for a photo, during the 29th Annual Westmoreland Croquet Club Tournament, held at the Westmoreland County Community College located near Youngwood on Sunday afternoon, June 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Nolan Snyder, 3, takes a swing during the 29th Annual Westmoreland Croquet Club Tournament, held at the Westmoreland County Community College located near Youngwood on Sunday afternoon, June 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Megan, Carol and Sean Palcic, gather for a photo during the 29th Annual Westmoreland Croquet Club Tournament, held at the Westmoreland County Community College located near Youngwood on Sunday afternoon, June 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Donna Guskiewicz, and her daughter, Laura Guskiewicz, pose for a photo during the 29th Annual Westmoreland Croquet Club Tournament, held at the Westmoreland County Community College located near Youngwood on Sunday afternoon, June 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Kristi Bompiani and Jennifer Learn, watch Lindsay Giannilli take a shot, during the 29th Annual Westmoreland Croquet Club Tournament, held at the Westmoreland County Community College located near Youngwood on Sunday afternoon, June 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Bill Booth and Tina Sluss, pose for a photo during the 29th Annual Westmoreland Croquet Club Tournament, held at the Westmoreland County Community College located near Youngwood on Sunday afternoon, June 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
As usual, white apparel was de rigueur at the Westmoreland Croquet Club Tournament, held June 10 at Westmoreland County Community College.

Below the knees, the dress code was a little more relaxed than usual, thanks (or no thanks) to an early morning downpour that left the playing field soggy in spots, swampy in others and downright submerged along one edge.

The croquet crowd is a hardy one, though, and players and spectators adapted with a wide array of practical footwear solutions.

Club founder Ernie Vallozzi roamed the sidelines, cigar in hand, in a pair of Army green waterproof boots. His assistant and major event organizer Amy Dicesere sported white athletic shoes under her fancy lace dress.

Others coped with everything from flip flops to rain boots, from plain black to plaid to polka dot.

Otherwise, it was business as usual. Spectator Carol Palcic's only complaint was that the mud obscured her new pink pedicure.

Major sponsors for the 29th annual fundraising event, one of the largest of its kind in the nation, were Smail Auto Group, Resort Realty, XCoal Energy Sources and Versatech.

Featured nonprofits included Mental Health America of Southwestern PA, Fort Ligonier, Faith Forward Community Care Center, Angel Arms Infant Recovery Home, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region and Feeding the Spirit.

Seen: Pat Inselmi, Dave andDebbie Delisi, Eric andMichele Bononi, Kevin Miscik, Bob Kocian, Joanna Stillwagon, Diana Daugherty, Hector andPatty Olave, Massimo andGiuliana Trucco, Phil Koch, Caleb andMelissa Crousey, Ron andJoann Eberhardt, Kismet Toksu andTim McTigue.

Also,Mike andSuzanne Ward, Jim andJo Rossi, Roger andCindy Strayer, Harry andRenee Smail, Josh and Kary Milan, Mandy Zalich, Mud andPhyllis Kluska, J.R. andJudy Ross, Allison Ross, Adam Pallitto, Woody andBonnie Weissinger, Megan Palcic and Sean Palcic.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

click me