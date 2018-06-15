Out & About: Notre Dame Club of Greensburg celebrates tradition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Alumni, family members, friends and fans of the Fighting Irish gathered at the Bishop Connare Center in Unity on June 14 for a Notre Dame Celebration.

Hosted by the Notre Dame Club of Greensburg, the casual, outdoor event included fellowship, food and beverages and a presentation on “Notre Dame Traditions.”

Attendees were invited to share their favorite traditions during the program.

Tradition is important to those affiliated with the private Catholic research university near South Bend, Ind., as illustrated by the guests' stories.

Gerry and Faith Canno said they'll be renewing their wedding vows there next year on their 50th anniversary.

Dr. Geof and Kelly Bisignani said their son Adam's lifelong dream has been to attend Notre Dame — which he will fulfill through its Gateway Program, after spending a year studying at nearby Holy Cross College.

Guest speaker Dan Allen is a “double domer,” having earned bachelor's and master's degrees at Notre Dame. He now serves at spirituality director for the Notre Dame Alumni Association.

Event planners included club administrator Mimi Brooker, Jim Conte, Kelly Bisignani and Joe Herbert.

Also on hand were club president Michael Brooker, Olga Herbert, Kathy Pfouts, Rick Radakovich, Scott Radakovich, Frank and Mary Ann Conte, Joe Hill, Dennis and Diane Figg, Paul Mongell and Terry Baker.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.