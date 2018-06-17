Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Penn State New Kensington celebrates 60 years during Off the Wall pARTy

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, June 17, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
(from left), Patty Brady and Danielle DeStefano pose for a photo, during the Off the Wall pARTy!, held at Penn State New Kensington on Friday evening, June 15, 2018.
Members of the Neon Swing X-perience, (from left), Mike Urick, Joe Palacki, Walter Hunter and Steve Tomkowitz, gather for a photo during the Off the Wall pARTy!, held at Penn State New Kensington on Friday evening, June 15, 2018.
(from left), Doc and Linda Mueller join Joe and Glo Cuiffi for a photo, at the Off the Wall pARTy!, held at Penn State New Kensington on Friday evening, June 15, 2018.
(from left), Matthew and Holly Plocki, Josh Milan and John Spadaro, gather for a photo, at the Off the Wall pARTy!, held at Penn State New Kensington on Friday evening, June 15, 2018.
(from left), Bruce and Millie Pipman join Patty and Bud Gibbons for a photo, at the Off the Wall pARTy!, held at Penn State New Kensington on Friday evening, June 15, 2018.
(from left), Don and Kim Ryan join Lisa and Joe Lock for a photo, at the Off the Wall pARTy!, held at Penn State New Kensington on Friday evening, June 15, 2018.
Artist, Ray Kuchinka, paints during the Off the Wall pARTy!, held at Penn State New Kensington on Friday evening, June 15, 2018.
(from left), Samantha Gispanski, Kim Weber and Erin Weber, gather for a photo during the Off the Wall pARTy!, held at Penn State New Kensington on Friday evening, June 15, 2018.
(from left), Featured artist, Joyce Werwie Perry, paints while talking with Tom Wilczek, during the Off the Wall pARTy!, held at Penn State New Kensington on Friday evening, June 15, 2018.
(from left), Artist, Joan Marangoni, paints her mural with Candee Christy, during the Off the Wall pARTy!, held at Penn State New Kensington on Friday evening, June 15, 2018.
(from left), Penn State New Kensington Chancellor, Kevin Snider, joins Bob Weil and Kary Milan, event coordinator, for a photo at the Off the Wall pARTy!, held at Penn State New Kensington on Friday evening, June 15, 2018.
You know it's going to be a good party when the Nittany Lion is waiting outside to greet you.

The partying puma himself was prowling the grounds of Penn State New Kensington on June 15 for the second annual Off the Wall pARTy, which doubled as a 60th anniversary celebration for the campus.

To kick off the festivities, VIP guests were the stars of an intimate gathering on the stage of the Forum Theatre featuring food and champagne; working artists Sarah Hunter, Ray Kuchinka and Moira Richardson; and music from Big Blitz, a Pittsburgh "noise jazz trio."

Afterward, the festivities moved into the administration building halls, courtyard and art gallery for more food, an exhibition by featured artist Joyce Werwie Perry, more art activities, a live auction, photo booth and — finally — dancing to the jumpin' jive of Neon Swing X-perience.

Attendance topped 125, said planning committee member Kary Milan, also the director of development and alumni relations.

Behind all the fun was a serious purpose. Event proceeds went to the Penn State New Kensington student scholarship fund.

In the program booklet, Chancellor Kevin Snider wrote, "Now more than ever, students face many challenges in getting to and getting through college" — not the least of which are financial.

Milan said 66 percent of students at the campus receive financial aid. Without that help, Snider said in his remarks, higher education could be out of reach for many.

Joining Milan in the party planning were Snider, Bud Gibbons, Crystal Latimer, Robert "Doc" Mueller, Kim Ryan, Karl Salatka, Tina Sluss, Randy Tressler and Tom Wilczek.

On the guest list: Don Ryan, Pamela Wilczek, Charles andTrudi Booth, Bob andJean Weil, Matt and Holly Plocki, Sarah Snider, Kelly Brisbane, Laura Pesci, Josh Milan, Philip andMaria McCalister, Linda Mueller, Patty Gibbons, Bruce andMillie Pipman, Phil andAnn LaRusse, Greg Faulkner, Joe DeFilippi, Steve andLisa Ritz, Joe andLisa Locke andTom, Dana andAbby Ceraso.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

