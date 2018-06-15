Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Latrobe Art Center presents annual Open Show awards

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, June 15, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
From left: Exhibiting artist and honorable mention recipient Sarah Hunter, exhibiting artist Diana Williams and Valerie Mayer at a June 14 reception for the Latrobe Art Center's annual open show.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Exhibiting artists Doreen Currie and Bob Keefe at a June 14 reception for the Latrobe Art Center's annual open show.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Artists Pat Majcher (left) and Shirleah Kelly pose in front of their work during a June 14 reception for the annual open show at the Latrobe Art Center.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Jan Sabatos, Award of Distinction-Watercolor recipient; Latrobe Art Center interim director Joe Bellack; and Allison Massaro, 8, Young Artist Award recipient, at a June 14 reception for the center's annual open show.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Ginny Hutchinson (left) and exhibiting artist Kathy Rafferty at a June 14 reception for the Latrobe Art Center's annual open show.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Lucas Mullen (left), 15, second-place recipient of the junior artist award, with his mother, Allison Mullen, at a June 14 reception for the Latrobe Art Center's annual open show.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Anyone can enter work in the Latrobe Art Center's annual Open Show — “professional artists, amateurs, kids, whoever wants to participate,” says interim director Joe Bellack.

This year's show, running through June 30, drew 152 pieces from 66 participants.

Awards were announced during a June 14 reception, including awards in memory of two late artists who were active in the center.

The Dolly Lynch Memorial Award went to Michael Swan, while the Wendell M. Keck Memorial Award was presented to Lou Sartoris. The two were chosen by members of the late artists' families.

The reception drew a crowd of more than 100 guests.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

