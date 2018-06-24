Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, June 24, 2018, 8:47 p.m.
(from left), Sean and Pam Harney join Steve Patricia for a photo, during History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Sean and Pam Harney join Steve Patricia for a photo, during History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
(from left),Joe Golden, Sr. joins his granddaughter, Marnie Golden, 11, for a photo during History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left),Joe Golden, Sr. joins his granddaughter, Marnie Golden, 11, for a photo during History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
(from left), Director of History and Collections, Erica Nuckles, joins Kim Kunkle for a photo, during History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Director of History and Collections, Erica Nuckles, joins Kim Kunkle for a photo, during History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
(from left), Jim and Tiffani Nieusma join Betsy Thompson and Vince Troiani for a photo, during History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jim and Tiffani Nieusma join Betsy Thompson and Vince Troiani for a photo, during History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
(from left), Joe Crimone, Michael Simmons and Nick Crimone, all of Nick's Kitchen and Catering, pose for a photo during History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Joe Crimone, Michael Simmons and Nick Crimone, all of Nick's Kitchen and Catering, pose for a photo during History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
Musical entertainment was provided by, (from left), Chris Schaney, Pat Petrarca and Joe Golden, during History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Musical entertainment was provided by, (from left), Chris Schaney, Pat Petrarca and Joe Golden, during History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
(from left), Donald Green and Heather and Benjamin Skurek, gather for a photo, during History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Donald Green and Heather and Benjamin Skurek, gather for a photo, during History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
(from left), Jessica Golden joins Steve and Joyce Semnisky for a photo, during History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jessica Golden joins Steve and Joyce Semnisky for a photo, during History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
(from left), David and Denise Wasemann pose for a photo, during History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), David and Denise Wasemann pose for a photo, during History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
(from left), Fort Ligonier Assistant Director of Education, Matt Gault, joins Curtis Henderson for a photo, during History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Fort Ligonier Assistant Director of Education, Matt Gault, joins Curtis Henderson for a photo, during History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.

Updated 15 hours ago

Can you guess what this is: “One of sour, two of sweet, three of strong, four of weak?”

It's an 18th-century recipe for the rum punch that Erica Nuckles served up at the June 22 History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier.

The fort's director of history and collections, dressed in her Colonial-era finest, broke down the parts of the recipe this way: sour is either lemon or lime juice, sweet is sugar, three is “the booze” (rum, whiskey or whatever) and four can be water, milk or tea.

For her concoction, Nuckles used a black Bohea (pronounced “boo-hee”) tea, a distinctive blend with a smoky flavor and aroma that was popular in the colonies (and is sold in the fort's gift shop). She topped it off with a dash of grated nutmeg.

Happy hour guests also sampled light bites from Nick's Kitchen and Catering, soon to open on West Main Street in Ligonier. Owner Nick Crimone said the new eatery will focus on Italian dishes, including sauce made from his grandmother's recipe, but also will offer other fare.

Nick was assisted at happy hour by his father Joe Crimone and Michael Simmons.

Joe shared the Crimone family's food service bona fides, pointing out that they owned the former Ratsy's restaurant in Somerset.

Musicians Joe Golden, Pat Petrarca and Chris Schaney kept toes tapping to a medley of Americana-roots-bluegrass-style tunes.

Seen getting happy: Matt Gault, Nancy Pratt, Tom Pratt, Curtis Henderson, Tom andNancy Donchez, Barbara Nalle, Gretchen Conn, Butch andCandy Bellas, Kim Bellas, Sean andPam Harney, Steve Patricia, Kim Kunkle, Jim andTiffani Nieusma, Betsy Thompson, Vince Troiani, Donald Green, Benjamin andHeather Skurek andMarnie Golden.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

