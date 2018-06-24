Out & About: History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Can you guess what this is: “One of sour, two of sweet, three of strong, four of weak?”

It's an 18th-century recipe for the rum punch that Erica Nuckles served up at the June 22 History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier.

The fort's director of history and collections, dressed in her Colonial-era finest, broke down the parts of the recipe this way: sour is either lemon or lime juice, sweet is sugar, three is “the booze” (rum, whiskey or whatever) and four can be water, milk or tea.

For her concoction, Nuckles used a black Bohea (pronounced “boo-hee”) tea, a distinctive blend with a smoky flavor and aroma that was popular in the colonies (and is sold in the fort's gift shop). She topped it off with a dash of grated nutmeg.

Happy hour guests also sampled light bites from Nick's Kitchen and Catering, soon to open on West Main Street in Ligonier. Owner Nick Crimone said the new eatery will focus on Italian dishes, including sauce made from his grandmother's recipe, but also will offer other fare.

Nick was assisted at happy hour by his father Joe Crimone and Michael Simmons.

Joe shared the Crimone family's food service bona fides, pointing out that they owned the former Ratsy's restaurant in Somerset.

Musicians Joe Golden, Pat Petrarca and Chris Schaney kept toes tapping to a medley of Americana-roots-bluegrass-style tunes.

Seen getting happy: Matt Gault, Nancy Pratt, Tom Pratt, Curtis Henderson, Tom andNancy Donchez, Barbara Nalle, Gretchen Conn, Butch andCandy Bellas, Kim Bellas, Sean andPam Harney, Steve Patricia, Kim Kunkle, Jim andTiffani Nieusma, Betsy Thompson, Vince Troiani, Donald Green, Benjamin andHeather Skurek andMarnie Golden.

