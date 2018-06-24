Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Inside Ligonier Valley — A Home Tour kicks off with cocktails

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, June 24, 2018, 8:47 p.m.
(from left), Home tour committee member, Julie Donovan, joins one of the home owners, Yvonne Stack, for a photo during the cocktail party for the Inside Ligonier Valley home tour committee members, held at the Ligonier home of Terry Graft and Linda Brown on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
Hosts, (from left), Terry Graft and Linda Brown, pose for a photo in their Ligonier home, during the cocktail party for the Inside Ligonier Valley home tour committee members on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
(from left), Ligonier Valley Historical Society Executive Director, Theresa Gay Rohall, joins, Allana and Joe Kondisko, homeowners of one the homes on the tour, and committee member, Phyllis Bertok, for a photo during the cocktail party for the Inside Ligonier Valley home tour committee members, held at the Ligonier home of Terry Graft and Linda Brown on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
(from left), Committee member, Karen O'Connor, joins homeowners of one of the homes on the tour, Richard and Charlotte Ross, for a photo during the cocktail party for the Inside Ligonier Valley home tour committee members, held at the Ligonier home of Terry Graft and Linda Brown on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
(from left), Homeowners of one of the homes on the tour, Nancy and Dave Roderick, join tour organizer, Kristin Poerschke, for a photo during the cocktail party for the Inside Ligonier Valley home tour committee members, held at the Ligonier home of Terry Graft and Linda Brown on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
(from left), Committee member, Rachael Roehrig, joins homeowner of one of the homes on the tour, Barbara Carroll, for a photo during the cocktail party for the Inside Ligonier Valley home tour committee members, held at the Ligonier home of Terry Graft and Linda Brown on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
On the eve of the 14th annual Inside Ligonier Valley — A Home Tour, organizers, docents and homeowners themselves took a whirlwind tour of all the featured properties and then retired to another fabulous dwelling for a well-deserved cocktail party.

Hosts for the June 22 get-together were Terry Graft and Linda Brown, whose elegantly rustic (or rustically elegant) log retreat sits on a secluded Ligonier Township hillside with spectacular views from the sloped expanse of lawn and over the treetops to the distant Laurel Ridge.

Guests filled plates of food, picked up their drinks and spread out to several gathering areas, including a gazebo, a rambling deck, a stone patio with a fire pit and an expansive three-seasons porch.

As usual, tour committee members secured a varied array of dwellings for the June 23 tour, from the home that Barb Carroll has filled with her own hooked rugs, antiques, vintage and new stuffed animals, folk art and more; to Joe and Allana Kondisko's modern Colonial-style home with a Swarovski crystal chandelier in the salon.

Other properties for the tour were Nancy Roderick 's renovated cottage and husband David Roderick's RV, the circa-1830 home of Theresa Salancy that has seen a series of renovations, Yvonne Stack's modernized 1920s bungalow and Richard and Charlotte Carlson Ross's Cape Cod with additions that have doubled its size.

Tour committee members included Phyllis Bertok, Amber Carney, Mary Jo Culbertson, Julie Donovan, Stephanie Finger, Scott Haines, Olga Herbert, Karen O'Connor, Kristin Poerschke, Janet Riordan, Rachel Roehrig and Theresa Gay Rohall.

Also seen at the party: Linda Assard, Ron Rohall, Jim O'Connor, Elisa Glenn, Bev McMaster and the Rev. Paul Poerschke.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

