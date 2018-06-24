Out & About: Inside Ligonier Valley — A Home Tour kicks off with cocktails

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On the eve of the 14th annual Inside Ligonier Valley — A Home Tour, organizers, docents and homeowners themselves took a whirlwind tour of all the featured properties and then retired to another fabulous dwelling for a well-deserved cocktail party.

Hosts for the June 22 get-together were Terry Graft and Linda Brown, whose elegantly rustic (or rustically elegant) log retreat sits on a secluded Ligonier Township hillside with spectacular views from the sloped expanse of lawn and over the treetops to the distant Laurel Ridge.

Guests filled plates of food, picked up their drinks and spread out to several gathering areas, including a gazebo, a rambling deck, a stone patio with a fire pit and an expansive three-seasons porch.

As usual, tour committee members secured a varied array of dwellings for the June 23 tour, from the home that Barb Carroll has filled with her own hooked rugs, antiques, vintage and new stuffed animals, folk art and more; to Joe and Allana Kondisko's modern Colonial-style home with a Swarovski crystal chandelier in the salon.

Other properties for the tour were Nancy Roderick 's renovated cottage and husband David Roderick's RV, the circa-1830 home of Theresa Salancy that has seen a series of renovations, Yvonne Stack's modernized 1920s bungalow and Richard and Charlotte Carlson Ross's Cape Cod with additions that have doubled its size.

Tour committee members included Phyllis Bertok, Amber Carney, Mary Jo Culbertson, Julie Donovan, Stephanie Finger, Scott Haines, Olga Herbert, Karen O'Connor, Kristin Poerschke, Janet Riordan, Rachel Roehrig and Theresa Gay Rohall.

Also seen at the party: Linda Assard, Ron Rohall, Jim O'Connor, Elisa Glenn, Bev McMaster and the Rev. Paul Poerschke.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.