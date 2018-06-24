Out & About: Greensburg Art Center honors artist Helen Thorne

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Greensburg Art Center is celebrating longtime member artist Helen Thorne with a career retrospective exhibition running through July 1.

Friends and family members gathered in the center June 23 for an opening reception.

A press release from the center described Thorne as “a beloved longtime member of the art community in our region,” whose work has been characterized as “possessing vibrant color, striking composition with visual energy and a sense of fun — a direct reflection of who Helen is.”

Asked during the reception if she'd like to talk about her work, Thorne said modestly, “Oh my, no — but somebody said they like that I use so many different mediums.”

On the art center walls are oils, pastels, fabric pieces and the watercolors for which the prize-winning artist says she has been best known throughout her career.

Joining Thorne at the reception were her daughters and sons-in-law Karen Schecter, Pamela and Barry Ronan and Susan and Sean O'Rourke.

Center members provided a bounteous table full of appetizers and another laden with sweet treats. Don Pollock and Jerry Scorpion tended the bar.

Seen: Renie Pollock, Mary Ellen andPhil Raneri, Anita Manoli, Sue Pollins, Keith andShirleah Kelly, Alexis Dillon, Gloria Gonzalez, Bernie Wires, Pat Gigliotti, Rosemary Sovyak, Pat Majcher, Sarah Hunter, Hope Moyer, Vernie West, Bob and Arlene Kendra, Jim and Suzanne Andrews, Suzanne Panchura, Barbara Ferrier, Cathy Rosensteel, Kyle Brooks, Pamela Cooper andGene andBarbara Kravits.

