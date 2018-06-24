Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Greensburg Art Center honors artist Helen Thorne

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, June 24, 2018, 8:47 p.m.
Helen Thorne (middle) and her daughters, Karen Schecter (left) and Pamela Ronan pose for a photo during the career retrospective reception Thorne's work at Greensburg Art Center in Greensburg, on Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Art Center director Renie Pollock (left) and artist and member Suzanne Panchura pose for a photo during the career retrospective reception for local artist Helen Thorne at Greensburg Art Center in Greensburg, on Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Art Center member and artist Shirleah Kelly and her husband Keith (middle) pose with Karen Jurkovic (right) during the career retrospective reception for local artist Helen Thorne at Greensburg Art Center in Greensburg, on Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Art Center member and artist Gloria Gonzalez (left), Kyle Brooks of Greensburg, and artist and member Pamela Cooper of Greensburg pose for a photo during the career retrospective reception for local artist Helen Thorne at Greensburg Art Center in Greensburg, on Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Barry Ronan, (left), Helen Thorne's son-in-law, and her daughter and son-in-law Susan and Sean O'Rourke, pose for a photo during the career retrospective reception for local artist Helen Thorne at Greensburg Art Center in Greensburg, on Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
The Greensburg Art Center is celebrating longtime member artist Helen Thorne with a career retrospective exhibition running through July 1.

Friends and family members gathered in the center June 23 for an opening reception.

A press release from the center described Thorne as “a beloved longtime member of the art community in our region,” whose work has been characterized as “possessing vibrant color, striking composition with visual energy and a sense of fun — a direct reflection of who Helen is.”

Asked during the reception if she'd like to talk about her work, Thorne said modestly, “Oh my, no — but somebody said they like that I use so many different mediums.”

On the art center walls are oils, pastels, fabric pieces and the watercolors for which the prize-winning artist says she has been best known throughout her career.

Joining Thorne at the reception were her daughters and sons-in-law Karen Schecter, Pamela and Barry Ronan and Susan and Sean O'Rourke.

Center members provided a bounteous table full of appetizers and another laden with sweet treats. Don Pollock and Jerry Scorpion tended the bar.

Seen: Renie Pollock, Mary Ellen andPhil Raneri, Anita Manoli, Sue Pollins, Keith andShirleah Kelly, Alexis Dillon, Gloria Gonzalez, Bernie Wires, Pat Gigliotti, Rosemary Sovyak, Pat Majcher, Sarah Hunter, Hope Moyer, Vernie West, Bob and Arlene Kendra, Jim and Suzanne Andrews, Suzanne Panchura, Barbara Ferrier, Cathy Rosensteel, Kyle Brooks, Pamela Cooper andGene andBarbara Kravits.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

