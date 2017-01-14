Los Angeles travel: 5 stellar 'La La Land' locations to see

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hit the ‘La La Land' hot spots

Whether you're swooning over Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling or marveling over just how great Los Angeles looks on the silver screen, there's little doubt that the new “La La Land” has put L.A. in the romantic spotlight. Sadly, you can't ride the city's funicular ­— Stone and Gosling's characters got special access to Angels Flight, which closed in 2013 — but here are five other cinematic hot spots you can visit, straight from this Golden Globe-nominated movie. Find more details at www.discoverlosangeles.com.

• Griffith Observatory: The movie's stars dance into the stratosphere at this gorgeous observatory and planetarium. Admission is free, planetarium tickets are $3-$7.

• Griffith Park: Hum “A Lovely Night” as you stroll this 4,300-acre park with spectacular views.

• Lighthouse Cafe: Gosling's piano-playing character frequents this 67-year-old Hermosa Beach jazz club.

• Hermosa Pier: A perfect spot to watch the sun set. Channel your inner Gosling and sing a little “City of Stars.”

• Grand Central Market: This century-old market in Los Angeles' arts district bustles these days with hip, irresistible market stalls, including Belcampo Meat Company.

New attractions slated for Graceland

A new entertainment complex featuring exhibits and restaurants focused on the life and career of Elvis Presley is scheduled to open in March at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn.

The 200,000-square-foot complex will be located across the street from Graceland, Presley's longtime home. The house was turned into a museum after his death in 1977. It has attracted Presley fans and tourists from around the world ever since.

Elvis Presley Enterprises, which operates Graceland, says Presley's former wife, Priscilla Presley, will attend the grand opening March 2. The center is part of a $140 million expansion of the Graceland tourist attraction.

Tubman park gains national status

Federal parks officials have formally established the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in upstate New York.

Members of the state's congressional delegation joined U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell in Washington, D.C., for the official signing ceremony Jan. 10 that makes the park part of the National Park Service system. It encompasses the site of Tubman's old home on the outskirts of Auburn, about 25 miles west of Syracuse, and a nearby church where she worshipped.

The New York park will focus on Tubman's work later on in her life when she was an active proponent of women's suffrage and other causes. It will be a sister park to the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park in Maryland.

The Maryland-born Tubman died in Auburn in 1913 and is buried there.