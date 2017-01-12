Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Travel

Fans mourn death of famous 'drive-thru' sequoia

The Associated Press | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Joyce Brown was 12 years old when her parents first took her to visit the “drive-thru tree,” a giant sequoia in California famous for a car-sized hole carved into the base of its trunk.

Brown thought she had entered a land of giants as she walked underneath and around the ancient 100-foot-tall tree, which was toppled by a massive storm last week.

“It's kind of like someone in the family has died,” said Brown, a 65-year-old retired middle school teacher in the San Francisco Bay Area who spends about a third of the year at her family's cabin in Arnold, about 4 miles from where the now-fallen tree lies dead in Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

Four generations of Brown's family have spent countless hours at the tree and often took out-of-town visitors there, some from as far away as Turkey.

In May 2015, she and her husband showed off the tree to John and Lesley Ripper, a Michigan couple the Browns befriended on an African safari.

“I was blown away,” said John Ripper, a 55-year-old printer in Northville, Mich. “I've traveled to 70 countries, But that particular tree and being able to walk underneath it and touch it was quite a memorable moment and something I won't soon forget.” Ripper said he can't believe that a storm felled such a massive and sturdy-looking tree. “In the blink of an eye, it's gone,” he said. “There's this giant tree everyone remembers, and it's going to be laying there in plain sight. The dead giant.”

Sumner Crawford of Charleston, S.C., remembers every detail of his first visit to the tree as a kid in the early 1990s.

“I remember I was walking through the tree and thinking, ‘I'm inside of the tree right now!' ” he said. “It was madness.”

Crawford, 36, was stunned by the sequoia's size — when his family of four tried to join hands around the tree they discovered they couldn't even come close.

“It was so different and so odd,” Crawford said, adding that he recently visited the tree again and relived those memories.

“I feel like it's part of my personal history. So it's a bummer to see it go,” he said.

The tunnel that made the tree famous and ultimately weakened it was carved into its trunk in the 1880s to allow tourists to pass through.

At one point cars could drive through the tunnel, but it has been limited to pedestrians in recent decades.

The largest tree species in the world, sequoias can reach diameters up to 27 feet and have shallow root systems that make them vulnerable to toppling. The drive-thru tree had a diameter of 22 feet and was about 2,000 years old, said Tony Tealdi, a supervising ranger at California State Parks.

When the already mostly dead tree hit the ground, it shattered and is now completely unrecognizable, said Jim Allday, a volunteer at Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

“It was majestic,” he said. “Now it's basically a pile of rubble.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.