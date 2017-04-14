Travel: 'Revolutionary' museum; Cruisin' with Khaled; Prince tribute

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

‘Revolutionary' museum opens April 19 in Philly

With muskets polished, flags aloft and one very commanding tent in place, Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution is at the ready.

After nearly two decades of planning, the museum that tells the dramatic story of the founding of the United States opens April 19 in prime historic Philadelphia. That's the anniversary of the first shots fired at the battles of Lexington and Concord in 1775 that ignited the war.

The 118,000-square-foot museum tells the story using interactive exhibits, theater presentations and large-scale replicas, in addition to original artifacts —and the occasional whiff of gunpowder.

It also reveals how a diverse population — including women, Native Americans and enslaved and free blacks — helped push the revolution and shape the conversation about liberty.

Cruisin' with Khaled

Music-themed cruises are nothing new, but DJ Khaled headlining a cruise to the Caribbean? That could make waves.

“They don't want us to be on a cruise — so we are going on the most major cruise the world has ever seen — hosted by me and my roster of superstar friends,” DJ Khaled said in a statement, echoing his trademark Snapchat phrase, “They don't want us ...”

He'll be hosting an electric music festival, Summerfest Cruise 2017, aboard the Norwegian Sky cruise ship, June 30 to July 3, sailing out of Miami. Future, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne and Migos are among those scheduled to attend. Events focusing on fashion, sports, gaming and interactive tech will all be part of the festival along with the concerts.

Cabin prices for Summerfest range from $721 to $1,279 per person and can be purchased at booking. summerfestcruise.com.

Prince tribute

Musicians who played on stage with Prince will speak at a four-day celebration of the “Purple Rain” superstar at Paisley Park.

“Celebration 2017” is scheduled to run April 20 to 23, during the anniversary of Prince's death.

Among the speakers are Lisa Coleman, Wendy Melvoin, drummer Bobby Z, keyboardist Matt Fink and bassist BrownMark from Prince's 1980s band, The Revolution.

Other speakers include Levi Seacer from Prince's 1990s band, New Power Generation, keyboardist Morris Hayes, costume designer Stacia Lang and singer Shelby J.

Tickets are nearly sold out. Only certain general admission passes are still available, at $549 each.

Each day will include performances on Paisley Park's soundstage. Prince died April 21, 2016, of an accidental overdose. Details: officialpaisleypark.com