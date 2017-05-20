Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Travel

Museum installs WWI painting of wounded soldiers

The Associated Press | Saturday, May 20, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 58 minutes ago

A New York City museum has installed John Singer Sargent's painting depicting British soldiers wounded in a World War I gas attack.

The American artist's 8-foot by 20-foot oil on canvas titled “Gassed” was mounted last week in the New-York Historical Society's museum on Central Park West as part of a new exhibit, “World War I Beyond the Trenches,” opening Memorial Day weekend.

The exhibit, which runs through Sept. 3, commemorates this year's 100th anniversary of the U.S. entering WWI.

Sargent's 1919 painting, on loan from the Imperial War Museum in London, is being displayed in New York for the first time. It depicts a line of British soldiers blinded by mustard gas being led to the rear. The soldiers, with bandages covering their eyes, trudge past similarly wounded comrades on the ground.

