Looking for a winter getaway? How about Pittsburgh?

Just like the rest of Western Pennsylvania, we love it when Pittsburgh gets a high rating on livability or anything else.

But we're skeptical about this one.

Wallet Hub , the online personal finance website that regularly ranks everything from best weather to best credit cards, places Pittsburgh at No. 4 for Best Winter Holiday Destinations for Cold-Weather Lovers.

Huh? If you like gray chilly days, then this is the place for you.

The categories that got Pittsburgh to the top part of the list are: safety (3rd); cold weather activities (5th); and low cost (9th). Overall attractions were rated 16th, but weather came in at 21st out of 32 cities (Buffalo was last).

According to Wallet Hub, “Compared with other rankings that focus on each destination's scenic quality, this report focuses primarily on the cost and convenience of traveling to each location as well as its affordability. It also ensures that the number of attractions and variety of activities in each destination will keep everyone busy and entertained throughout the trip.”

OK, we get it. And yes, Pittsburgh has plenty to do, even in the winter — a variety of museums, performances, sporting events (Go Pens!), outdoor skating, nearby skiing, etc.

But for us, the warm weather winter destinations look a whole lot more appealing. Not surprisingly, the Orlando area came in first, followed by Las Vegas, San Diego, Austin, Texas and Los Angeles.