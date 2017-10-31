Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Official says 6 dead near World Trade Center 
Travel

Looking for a winter getaway? How about Pittsburgh?

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 11:54 a.m.
Snow falls over Pittsburgh on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2015.
Justin Merriman | Trib Total Media
Snow falls over Pittsburgh on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2015.

Updated 1 hour ago

Just like the rest of Western Pennsylvania, we love it when Pittsburgh gets a high rating on livability or anything else.

But we're skeptical about this one.

Wallet Hub , the online personal finance website that regularly ranks everything from best weather to best credit cards, places Pittsburgh at No. 4 for Best Winter Holiday Destinations for Cold-Weather Lovers.

Huh? If you like gray chilly days, then this is the place for you.

The categories that got Pittsburgh to the top part of the list are: safety (3rd); cold weather activities (5th); and low cost (9th). Overall attractions were rated 16th, but weather came in at 21st out of 32 cities (Buffalo was last).

According to Wallet Hub, “Compared with other rankings that focus on each destination's scenic quality, this report focuses primarily on the cost and convenience of traveling to each location as well as its affordability. It also ensures that the number of attractions and variety of activities in each destination will keep everyone busy and entertained throughout the trip.”

OK, we get it. And yes, Pittsburgh has plenty to do, even in the winter — a variety of museums, performances, sporting events (Go Pens!), outdoor skating, nearby skiing, etc.

But for us, the warm weather winter destinations look a whole lot more appealing. Not surprisingly, the Orlando area came in first, followed by Las Vegas, San Diego, Austin, Texas and Los Angeles.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.