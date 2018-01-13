Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Travel

Tropical paradise: Reader takes a trip of a lifetime to visit family in Guam

Betsy Guardasoni | Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, 6:36 p.m.
The only place on the island with waves — Yano, Guam.
Submitted by Betsy Guardasoni
The only place on the island with waves — Yano, Guam.
A ride into the jungle on the Talofofo River.
Submitted by Betsy Guardasoni
A ride into the jungle on the Talofofo River.
A village set in the jungle: (from left) Betsy Guardasoni, Vivian Owens, Sabrina Barnes, Andrew Barnesm James Barnes, Jill Bionion; (front) Vivian and Nathanael Barnes.
Submitted by Betsy Guardasoni
A village set in the jungle: (from left) Betsy Guardasoni, Vivian Owens, Sabrina Barnes, Andrew Barnesm James Barnes, Jill Bionion; (front) Vivian and Nathanael Barnes.
The gang before the jungle tour: James Barnes, Sabrina Barnes, Vivian Owens, Jill Binion, Betsy Guardasoni, Andrew Barnes, Vivian Barnes and Nathanael Barnes.
Submitted by Betsy Guardasoni
The gang before the jungle tour: James Barnes, Sabrina Barnes, Vivian Owens, Jill Binion, Betsy Guardasoni, Andrew Barnes, Vivian Barnes and Nathanael Barnes.
The only place on the island with waves — Yano, Guam.
Submitted by Betsy Guardasoni
The only place on the island with waves — Yano, Guam.
Base housing in Santa Rita, Guam. Take note of the cement light pole.
Submitted by Betsy Guardasoni
Base housing in Santa Rita, Guam. Take note of the cement light pole.

Updated 10 hours ago

In May of 2017, I took a 22-hour flight to the island of Guam. I went to visit my granddaughter, Sabrina Barnes, and her family. Her husband, James, is stationed on the island with the Navy.

Daughter-in-law, Vivian Owens and granddaughter, Jill Binion, accompanied me. They are the mother and sister of Sabrina.

We arrived at Sabrina's house at midnight. I was very tired. I told everyone that I loved them and went to bed. Five o'clock in the morning I was awakened by a roar and the shaking of my bed. Earthquake! That was the first of two quakes I experienced.

Guam is a beautiful island. 30 miles long and 8 miles wide. There is only one area of the beach with waves. This is were the locals go to surf. The rest of the island is surrounded by a Barrier Reef and is quite calm. My granddaughter pays $500 a year to the Hyatt Regency Hotel to use their pools and private beach.

We visited an open air market and my great-grandson, Nathaneal, couldn't wait to have meat on a stick. I wasn't sure what the meat was so I opted for what looked like, and I hoped was, a hot dog. The locals sell baked goods and some fresh vegetables.

There is no wood on the island and all the light and telephone poles are cement. Houses are concrete block sprayed with stucco.

Just about everything is shipped to the island. Milk is $7 a gallon, on the base it's $5.

The base is surrounded by a high fence and on this, at intervals, are round metal cylinders. These are snake catchers. A live mouse is put inside in hopes of attracting the snakes. I didn't see a snake and that was fine with me. I did have an encounter with a gecko. We took a jungle cruise on the river in Talofofo. Before the start, I decided to use the outdoor bathroom. When I reached for the toilet paper I got a handful of gecko. He had decided to nap on the roll.

We rode around the island one day and saw some dome dwellings. We stopped to take pictures and the resident was in the yard and invited us in for a tour. One of the Monolithic domes was a garage with a studio apartment above. The other was her house. They were very unique.

The kids attend school on the base. Some locals pay tuition for their kids to attend the school. They feel that the kids get a better education.

There are some modern stores on Guam — Twenty-One, Michael Kors and also a K-Mart.

I enjoyed my visit with Sabrina and James, Andrew, Nathaneal and Vivian. The flight is long, but worth it to see this beautiful tropical island. Just check the toilet paper before use.

Betsy Guardasoni is an Irwin resident.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.