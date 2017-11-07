Pennsylvania invites travelers to 'Pursue Your Happiness'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There's a new slogan in town. Well, in state, actually.

Pennsylvania's newest catchphrase is going up on billboards around the Keystone State: “Pennsylvania. Pursue Your Happiness.”

The slogan replaces “State of Independence.” Before that, it was “Pennsylvania Memories Last a Lifetime,” ‘'You've Got a Friend in Pennsylvania,” and “America Starts Here.”

“Whoever you are, no matter what you love to do,” the state's tourism website says, “know that happiness is Pennsylvania's keystone. It always has been. It lives in our historic treasures. Our dynamic urban spaces. Our greater-than-great outdoors.

“Mix it up. Make it yours. Visit soon and build your own personal adventure from every corner of our warm and welcoming state.”

The campaign, which launched last week with a YouTube video, also is pushing the idea of The Happy Traveler.

“Oh, you probably know them already — the Happy Traveler,” the website writes. “The state's traditional travel guide is being reimagined into an inspirational guidebook filled with tips to start your journey, your journey to Pursue Your Happiness.”

The website even offers a three-page list of definitions of its Happy Traveler, including:

• The happy traveler shuns airports.

• The happy traveler packs light and picks up what she needs along the road.

• The happy traveler prefers a car with the top down and a bridge that's covered. (The happy traveler's dog prefers trucks.)

• The happy traveler stops whenever he sees a handwritten sign that says, “See White Snake In Back — $1.”

• The happy traveler is ready to pull over at any given moment for the sake of her Instagram followers.

• The happy traveler doesn't mind when she can't get cell service.

Upgruv.com is a trendy website of 535mediallc.com.