Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Travel

Pennsylvania invites travelers to 'Pursue Your Happiness'

UpGruv | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 1:33 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

There's a new slogan in town. Well, in state, actually.

Pennsylvania's newest catchphrase is going up on billboards around the Keystone State: “Pennsylvania. Pursue Your Happiness.”

The slogan replaces “State of Independence.” Before that, it was “Pennsylvania Memories Last a Lifetime,” ‘'You've Got a Friend in Pennsylvania,” and “America Starts Here.”

“Whoever you are, no matter what you love to do,” the state's tourism website says, “know that happiness is Pennsylvania's keystone. It always has been. It lives in our historic treasures. Our dynamic urban spaces. Our greater-than-great outdoors.

“Mix it up. Make it yours. Visit soon and build your own personal adventure from every corner of our warm and welcoming state.”

The campaign, which launched last week with a YouTube video, also is pushing the idea of The Happy Traveler.

“Oh, you probably know them already — the Happy Traveler,” the website writes. “The state's traditional travel guide is being reimagined into an inspirational guidebook filled with tips to start your journey, your journey to Pursue Your Happiness.”

The website even offers a three-page list of definitions of its Happy Traveler, including:

• The happy traveler shuns airports.

• The happy traveler packs light and picks up what she needs along the road.

• The happy traveler prefers a car with the top down and a bridge that's covered. (The happy traveler's dog prefers trucks.)

• The happy traveler stops whenever he sees a handwritten sign that says, “See White Snake In Back — $1.”

• The happy traveler is ready to pull over at any given moment for the sake of her Instagram followers.

• The happy traveler doesn't mind when she can't get cell service.

Upgruv.com is a trendy website of 535mediallc.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.