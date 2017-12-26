Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Travel

Looking for some quirky New Year's fun? Pennsylvania has plenty of options

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 11:33 a.m.
It's hard to beat First Night Pittsburgh for New Year's Eve fun, but other Pennsylvania towns have their own quirky celebrations.
TRUSTARTS.ORG
It's hard to beat First Night Pittsburgh for a New Year's Eve celebration. With a parade, face-painting and every kind of entertainment you can imagine, it has it all — topped off with the countdown to midnight, the raising of the Future of Pittsburgh ball and a Zambelli Fireworks display.

But if you won't be in the 'Burgh to usher in 2018, or you're looking for something a little offbeat, here are some other celebrations scattered around Pennsylvania, where all kinds of things get raised or dropped as part of the fun.

Midnight in the Square, Kennett Square

The small Chester County borough is known as the mushroom capital of Pennsylvania (with more than 1 million pounds produced daily), so naturally the New Year's Eve festivities include a Mushroom Drop from 100 feet above the center of town. There's also a laser light show, entertainment and food, including mushroom soup and breaded mushrooms.

Pickle Drop, Dillsburg

Crowds gather at midnight in the small York County borough for a fireworks display and to watch a 6-foot-tall pickle drop from the local fire department's ladder truck into a pickle barrel. Prior to the drop, enjoy live entertainment, children's activities, ice sculpting and themed refreshments like pickle soup and fried pickles.

For little ones who can't make it to midnight, there's a baby pickle drop at 7 p.m.

Peepsfest, Bethlehem

Family fun is the name of the game at the annual two-day New Year's Eve festival celebrating the fun and excitement of the squishy marshmallow confections at the iconic SteelStacks in Bethlehem, PA. Entertainment and activities include a family disco lounge, but the main attraction is the PEEPS® Chick Drop – a 5-foot-tall, 200-pound lighted chick that will descend at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 31 to hail the new year.

Yuengling bottle raising, Pottsville

What do you do as midnight approaches on Dec. 31? You raise a glass to the passing of the old year and the promise of the new one. In Pottsville, Schuylkill County, they toast the oldest brewery in America with the raising of a Yuengling beer bottle to the top of the flagpole at Garfield Square.

Bologna Drop, Lebanon

No word on whether they make sandwiches afterward, but prior to the drop of the 200-pound roll of delicious deli meat, there's entertainment and family friendly activities in the parking lot at Ninth and Cumberland streets in the Lebanon County seat.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

