Pa. tourism office and SkiPA partnership offers snow reports, contests, giveaways

The Pennsylvania Tourism Office and Pennsylvania Ski Areas Association (SkiPA) have announced a partnership to entice more travelers to hit Pennsylvania slopes this winter. The partnership will include daily snow reports and insider tips and articles on visitPA.com , along with contests and giveaways provided by member attractions.

Information on vertical drops, lifts and trails also will be listed.

The tourism office will use visitPA.com, its five social media channels, Happy Thoughts blog and e-newsletter to share information and promote the giveaways.

Get the latest updates on #Pennsylvania 's snow conditions with daily snow reports from ski resorts across the state: https://t.co/KyEBy1tIoq pic.twitter.com/WFEYZfjDkA — visit PA (@visitPA) January 2, 2018

"With 20 ski resorts across the state, Pennsylvania offers premier slopes, tubing lanes, and terrain parks for every age and experience level," Carrie Fischer Lepore, deputy secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development's Office of Marketing, Tourism and Film, said in a press release. "Our partnership with SkiPA will provide all the knowledge and know-how our happy travelers need to hit our great mountains this winter."

The temperatures have dropped, the snow has fallen, and PA ski season is in full swing! Check out all the ski resorts PA has to offer ⛷ https://t.co/XhOWXCGsTQ — visit PA (@visitPA) December 27, 2017

Also, for the first time in more than a decade, the Pennsylvania Tourism Office will conduct a seven-week advertising campaign in Baltimore, New York, Cleveland, and Washington, D.C., inviting travelers to take a winter getaway in Pennsylvania while showcasing the state's skiing and small-town charm. While most advertisements will be featured on websites and social media, the campaign also includes a television commercial along with posters in Metro stations in Washington, D.C.

"Many people don't realize they don't need to travel to the West Coast or New England to enjoy a first-class ski vacation," said Linda Irvin, SkiPA executive director, in the release. "From beginner ski and snowboard programs to challenging ski slopes and Olympic-standard terrain parks, Pennsylvania has something for every age and skill level."

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.