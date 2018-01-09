Historic Buhl Mansion in Sharon is celebrating 20 years

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Valentine's Day is coming. Celebrate early with the love of your life by staying at the historic Buhl Mansion in Sharon, Mercer County.

Buhl Mansion, which was built in the late 1800s and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is celebrating 20 years as a guesthouse with 10 well-appointed guest rooms and a full-service spa.

The mansion was built by Frank H. Buhl, founder of Sharon Steel Corp. Construction of the Richardsonian Romanesque “castle” started in 1890 and was completed in 1896 by Charles Owsley, a Youngstown, Ohio, architect, for $60,000. Frank and Julia Buhl did not have any children, and after they died, the home fell into disrepair.

In 1996, local entrepreneurs Jim and Donna Winner, who in 1986 completed a successful restoration of Tara — A Country Inn, saw the potential of the “castle” as a bed and breakfast and restored the home to its former grandeur with a multi-million renovation, opening on Dec. 31, 1997.

Each room has individual heating and cooling, a gas fireplace, television, DVD and CD players, telephone and either a king or queen-sized bed. All bathrooms include Jacuzzis for two, separate showers, and other upscale amenities.

The spa offers individual and couples facial skin care, body treatments, massage therapy, hand and foot treatments, and spa parties.

Event space includes the gardens, tented courtyard, greenhouse and carriage house. The parlor, sunroom and formal dining rooms also are available.

Through Jan. 31, the Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa is offering a buy-one-get-one 50 percent off anniversary special.

Room rates are $350 to $450 per night.

Details: 724-346-3046 or buhlmansion.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.