Travel

Pennsylvania winter festivals chase away the January doldrums

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
The 2018 Reading Fire + Ice Fest, set for Jan. 12-13, will feature Philadelphia-based fire performer Madeleine Belle.
READINGFIREANDICEFEST.COM
Updated 5 hours ago

There's no need to get down in the January doldrums. Several Pennsylvania communities are hosting festivals this weekend and beyond, so bundle up and head out for some frosty fun:

Reading Fire + Ice Fest, Jan. 12-13 in Reading

The fourth annual flagship winter festival of Berks County will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12 on Penn Street in downtown Reading.

The two-day festival will feature both indoor and outdoor activities, including a chili cook-off, Snowfall Ball, professional ice-carving competitions, live music, a pancake breakfast and concession stands.

One highlight will be the appearance of Madeleine Belle, a professional fire performer and hoop dancer from Philadelphia who specializes in fire breathing, fire eating, fire hoops, fire torches, fire palm torches, fire fans and more.

All outdoor activities are free; fees are charged for the chili cook-off, Snowfall Ball and breakfast. The festival is produced by the Reading Downtown Improvement District.

Details: 610-376-6424 or readingfireandicefest.com

Sherman Winter Craftfest, Jan. 13 in Stroudsburg

More than 70 vendors will assemble in the 1920s- era Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg, Monroe County, for the second annual craft show. Visitors can check out other sights in the Pocono Mountains on the way.

Admission to the show is free; hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Details: 570-420-2808 or shermantheater.com

Flavors of Central Market: Chili Fest, Jan. 13 in York

Ten market vendors will pair chili with a beer from the local Mudhook Brewing Co. All chili recipes will incorporate the brews. Visitors will receive a Flavors of Central Market tasting glass and a map for an afternoon of beans, beef, brews and music.

Tasting hours are 3:30-5:30 p.m.

The market, in a historic building at North Beaver and Philadelphia streets, anchors the revitalization of downtown York as a grassroots commercial operation and a community gathering place.

Details: 717-683-2930 or centralmarketyork.com

Marienville Winterfest, Jan. 27 in Marienville

Going to this festival involves a trek to this unincorporated Forest County community at the edge of the Allegheny National Forest.

Indoor activities at MACA Park will include food, raffles, bingo, chili cook-off, children's games, Chinese Auction and scavenger hunt. Outside, there will be snow sculptures, a snowmobile torch-light parade and the release of sky lanterns.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Details: 814-927-8218 or marienvillecivicassociation.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

