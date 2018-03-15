Just 'off the beaten path' in Germany

We want to know where Western Pennsylvanians are traveling and what advice they have for others. If you have a story about your recent travels, we want to hear it. We'll pick the best ones to publish in print and run some of the others on Triblive.com . Stories should be no longer than 700 words, and should be about trips you've made in the past year. Send your memories to tribliving@tribweb.com . Make sure to include your name, address and phone number.

You're a seasoned traveler, and you think you have seen it all in Germany? Not so fast. We, who have traveled Europe frequently, my friend and I discovered a couple of not-to-be missed gems in central Germany—off the beaten “tourist” path.

Kassel

The first stop on our discovery tour was a couple hundred kilometers north of Frankfurt, on the A7 Autobahn to the city of Kassel. Kassel, a city of a little over 200,000, boasts a famous art fair called the Documenta, but our goal was to see the once-a-week spectacular waterfall display in the park surrounding the Hercules statue.

Everyone who had gathered to watch this event seemed to know the procedure to get the best view … except us. Too late, we overheard that the best place to see the show was at the bottom of the cascade. We unfortunately had parked at the top.

The water surges down a long descending stone staircase, disgorging into the elegantly curved Neptune Basin, bubbles along a Roman-style viaduct where it gushes for the grand finale into a 50-meter geyser at a pond by the castle.

We decided to walk down the path adjacent to the waterfall venue to “get that best view” – which we evidently did. But we did not know that the walk down was a circuitous 3+ mile hike! Don't miss this spectacular display, but plan ahead.

Goslar

We headed toward the heart of the Harz Region. The Central Harz Region revels in a mountain seeped in European folklore, “the Brocken,” and just up the Autobahn is the enchanting, world heritage city of Goslar. Goslar, a former Imperial City, houses an impressive 11th century Imperial Palace with Barbarosa out in front on his horse, an ore mining complex that is open to the public and scores of gorgeous half-timbered houses.

Three Rivers City

But “discovery” proved to be the highlight of the trip, which was found just a few kilometers up the Autobahn in the city of Hann. Muenden, a Three Rivers City where the Wera, Fulda and Wesa rivers converge. It, too, boasts half-timbered houses and old-world charm, but the fascination for the two of us was to find the answer to an American Revolutionary War history mystery.

Washington's army had crossed the icy Delaware on Christmas Day in 1776 and won a crucial battle of the American Revolution by defeating a formidable garrison of Hessian mercenaries. Did you ever wonder, as we did, who were these men, and where did they originate from? The answer is found in Hann. Muenden.

There is a bronze plaque at the foot of a covered bridge, located at the confluence of the three Hann. Muenden rivers which states: “…and in 1776 the location of the shipping out of the youth of the country who were sold and sent to North America.”

These were the Hessian soldiers “owned” by the prince of Hessen-Kassel and then sold to the British government.

Germany boasts many pretty places to see, but there are also plenty of secrets to be discovered just “off the beaten path.”

Barbara Pinto is a Leechburg resident and Bernadine Wagner Lairo is currently living in Germany.