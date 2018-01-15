Need to get away? Pittsburgh Travel Showcase returns Jan. 26-28

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If winter weather has you looking for a quick getaway, or itching to make summer vacation plans, a trip to the Pittsburgh Travel Showcase might be in order.

The second annual showcase, presented by AAA Travel, is scheduled for Jan. 26-28 in the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh.

The three-day event will feature on-site vacation booking by AAA travel agents, with exclusive deals on trips to all seven continents; more than 40 vacation planning seminars presented by major cruise lines, resorts, tour and rail companies and others; advice from TSA representatives; food and entertainment.

Featured cruise lines and vacation destinations will include Disney, Royal Caribbean, Sandals, Rocky Mountaineer and Celebrity Cruises. Many exhibitors will be offering discounts and credits.

At Taste of the World, attendees will be able to sample international foods, along with imported wines, beers and cocktails.

On Jan. 27, visitors to the Universal Orlando booth will have the opportunity to take a free photo with a Minion.

Drawings for prizes will include a five-night Bermuda cruise for two, a three-night Florida vacation, a $1,000 AAA travel gift certificate and two Delta Airlines round-trip tickets.

"One of the biggest benefits for anyone who comes to the Showcase is that we take care of all of the research, making travel even easier for everyone in attendance with all of the information and services available under one roof," said Jim Lehman, president of AAA East Central, in a press release. "The success of the last year's event hinged on the experiential adventure that gave the public a firsthand feel of different cultures through videos, food and entertainment. And this year will carry on that same experience, making it easier to choose that dream vacation."

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.