Travel

Amtrak offers many rail vacation packages

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 2:15 p.m.
Amtrak offers a variety of rail travel packages, including destinations such as Glacier, Yosemite and Grand Canyon national parks.
Amtrak offers a variety of rail journey packages that promise an escape from the typical stresses and hassles of car and airplane travel.

Travelers can arrange to board at any of 500 Amtrak stations around the country, according to Amtrak, although many packages originate in Chicago.

One option is the Glacier National Park Express, a 10-day trip that starts with an architecture sightseeing cruise of the Chicago Harbor. After a tour of the stunning sights in Glacier National Park, it's on to Seattle for a multi-day hop-on/hop-off tour that includes the Space Needle and Puget Sound.

Details: amtrakvacations.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

