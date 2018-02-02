Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh joins ranks of area AAA Four Diamond lodgings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh has joined the ranks of area hotels that have received the AAA Four Diamond Rating.

Hotels at the Four Diamond level this year comprised just 6.1 percent of AAA inspected and approved hotels, according to a news release, which says the facilities “must be refined and stylish with upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail.”

“With a location perfect for business travelers or theatergoers, Kimpton Hotel Monaco gives a nod to local culture. Its unique decor includes black and gold armoires in each room,” the release says.

“We've been looking forward to this distinction since we opened three years ago,” says Rob Mallinger, general manager of the downtown hotel. “We're thrilled to be listed among other beautiful hotels and resorts in the area.”

Falling Rock at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Fayette County has again received the esteemed AAA Five Diamond Rating, a mark it has maintained consecutively since 2006.

“Five Diamond establishments do more than provide luxurious surroundings; they consistently deliver a high level of personal attention to every guest,” said Jim Lehman, AAA East Central president, in the release. “To achieve and maintain superior standards and this level of hospitality on a daily basis is a rare accomplishment, and that is why we are pleased to again honor Falling Rock with the AAA Five Diamond Award.”

A Five Diamond Rating is conferred after in-person inspections, anonymous overnight stays and a review by a panel of experts. Fewer than half of 1 percent of the more than 27,000 AAA inspected and approved hotels receive the rating.

Nemacolin Woodlands Resort has maintained a Four Diamond designation consecutively since 2003.

“We are extremely honored to be included amongst the top rated hotels by AAA,” says Chris Bird, the resort's general manager “Our associates are very passionate about providing the best product for each guest that visits the resort, and being rewarded by one of the most prestigious hotel rating organizations truly means the world to our associates.”

This year, there are 1,676 AAA Four Diamond hotels. Other Pittsburgh hotels on the list include:

• Fairmont Pittsburgh, a Four Diamond hotel since 2010, cited for “nods to the city's history with Andy Warhol prints and artifacts unearthed during the hotel's construction,” along with modern design and well-appointed rooms and health club.

• Omni William Penn Hotel, a Four Diamond hotel since 2012, cited for its traditional style and decor; its bar, shops, coffee bar and restaurant; and its appeal to sports stars, presidents and international diplomats.

• Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel, a Four Diamond hotel since 2002, cited for its historical feel including the lobby's 1906 rotunda, white marble walls and mosaic ceiling; rooms with scenic views; and a bar known for its extensive whiskey selection.

• The Inn on Negley, 703 South Negley Avenue, a Four Diamond hotel since 2016, cited for proximity to Shadyside shops and restaurants; Victorian architecture; rooms featuring restored antiques, fireplaces and sitting areas overlooking the garden; and the availability of high tea.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.