Avoid the 'ugly American' label when traveling abroad with a few simple steps

It's always a good idea to be on your best behavior while traveling, whether it's a few miles down the road or thousands of miles from home. Here are a few tips worth remembering when going abroad to avoid the "ugly American" label:

• Leave the star-spangled clothing at home. Blending in with the locals is seen as respectful.

• Learn a few phrases in your host country's language. A simple "hello," "please" and "thank you" can create a lot of goodwill.

• Don't complain about unfamiliar menu items. Try it, you might even like it.

• To avoid offenses, brush up on local customs and etiquette.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.