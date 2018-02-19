Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Travel

There's plenty to do in the Poconos besides skiing

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 2:12 p.m.
If the late-season snow is bad, there's still plenty to do in the Pocono Mountains in eastern Pennsylvania.
Updated 10 hours ago

If the slopes get soggy on your late-season ski trip to the Pocono Mountains in eastern Pennsylvania, don't despair — there's still plenty to do.

At Pocono Rocks Inc. in Pocono Mountain, burn off energy in three large bounce houses, a ninja warrior obstacle course and a boulder climbing wall.

NASCAR wannabes can zip around the indoor go-kart track at S&S Speedways in Stroudsburg, where there's also an arcade and pool tables.

An indoor water park, arcade, bowling alley, movie theater and indoor basketball and tennis courts make Split Rock in Lake Harmony an all-season fun factory.

Details: poconomountains.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

