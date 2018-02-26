Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Travel

Travel tip: Spring wildflowers abound from sea to shining sea

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 2:30 p.m.
The sun sets over wildflowers on Brockway Mountain in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, also a spring waypoint for migrating birds.
About 850 species of wildflowers are found in Virginia's Shenandoah National Park.
In spring, bluebonnets carpet the Texas Hill Country between Austin and San Antonio.
After winter rains, the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve explodes with spring color.
Updated 12 hours ago

American writer Harriet Ann Jacobs said spring is “when Nature resumes her loveliness.” Here are some places where spring travelers can find it:

Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve: Cradled between the Tehachapi and San Gabriel mountains, the reserve's stunning vistas can be enjoyed via eight miles of dirt trail winding through gently rolling hills (now through May).

Texas Hill Country: The rolling terrain between Austin and San Antonio pops with vibrant blue, white, yellow and purple bluebonnets (early March to mid-April).

Shenandoah National Park, Virginia: Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the park is home to 850 species of wildflowers (late March to June).

Brockway Mountain, Michigan's Upper Peninsula: Late-spring snow isn't out of the question, but the peak is a waypoint for hawks and other migrating birds and boasts 700 species of wildflowers (mid-April through summer).

Source: thrillist.com

