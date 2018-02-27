Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Travel

Mercer County offers St. Patrick's Day visitors 'gold'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
Mercer County is enticing visitors to check out its shopping, dining and accommodations over St. Patrick's Day weekend with giveaway 'tourism bucks.'
Located about one hour north of Pittsburgh, and known as a bit of a shoppers' paradise, Mercer County is offering a St. Patrick's Day weekend giveaway to lure visitors with some bonus stay and play dollars.

VisitMercerCounty PA is offering a "pot of gold" promotion to those who book hotel stays in the county between March 16-18.

For each overnight stay at participating sites, visitors will receive $100 in "tourism bucks," up to $300 per room, a release states.

Those bucks can then be spent at participating member shops, attractions or restaurants that weekend only.

The goal is to bring tourists to the area and boost the local economy, along with introducing visitors to recreational, shopping and dining opportunities in Mercer County, the release notes.

Details: 724-346-3771 or visitmercercountypa.com/tourismbucksgiveaway

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

