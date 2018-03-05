Travel tip: Big cities celebrate St. Patrick's Day in a big way
Updated 7 hours ago
Sure and begorrah, St. Patrick's Day is coming! These three cities celebrate the wearing of the green in a big way:
• Boston: Of all American cities, Beantown claims the highest percentage of people of Irish descent and makes the most of it with a parade that draws about 1 million spectators annually, an Irish film festival and concerts by the Dropkick Murphys, a local Irish punk band.
• Chicago: A stretch of the Chicago River is dyed green for the day, using a formula that's a closely guarded secret. There's also a parade with floats, Irish flags, troops of step dancers and — of course — bagpipers.
• New York City: Site of an hours-long parade, the Big Apple also has the annual open day at the Irish Arts Center, with food, entertainment and tin whistle, bodhran drum and ceili dance lessons.
Source: travel.usnews.com
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.