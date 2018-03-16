Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Travel

Hostel plans April opening in Pittsburgh's South Side

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, March 16, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
South Side Traveler's Rest, a new hostel opening in April, occupies the former offices of A.M. Byers Wrought Iron Pipe Co. in Pittsburgh's South Side.
sstrpgh.com
South Side Traveler's Rest, a new hostel opening in April, occupies the former offices of A.M. Byers Wrought Iron Pipe Co. in Pittsburgh's South Side.
The common area of South Side Traveler's Rest, a hostel opening in April in a historic building in Pittburgh's South Side.
sstrpgh.com
The common area of South Side Traveler's Rest, a hostel opening in April in a historic building in Pittburgh's South Side.
Shared accommodations at South Side Traveler's Rest, a hostel opening in April in Pittsburgh's South Side.
sstrpgh.com
Shared accommodations at South Side Traveler's Rest, a hostel opening in April in Pittsburgh's South Side.
Private accommodations will be available at the new South Side Traveler's Rest hostel, opening in April in Pittsburgh's South Side.
Private accommodations will be available at the new South Side Traveler's Rest hostel, opening in April in Pittsburgh's South Side.

Updated 8 hours ago

Owners of a new hostel in Pittsburgh's South Side are hoping to cater to hikers and bikers on the 150-mile Great Allegheny Passage trail, which has its western terminus in Pittsburgh.

Opening of the South Side Traveler's Rest is planned for April.

“The location, just half a mile from trail access, is perfect for the Great Allegheny Passage traveler,” says Mary Beth Karabinos, owner of the hostel with her husband Paul Kletter.

The hostel website says South Side Traveler's Rest will be the only local hostel within walking or biking distance of downtown. Situated at 27 S. 6th St., the building dates back to 1883 and originally housed offices of A.M. Byers Wrought Iron Pipe Co.

Dual interests in affordable travel and pedal-powered vehicles spurred Karabinos and Kletter to get into the hostel business.

After college graduation, the couple — who grew up in Pittsburgh's South Hills — traveled extensively, staying and working in hostels in eight countries. Returning to Pittsburgh, they noted the lack of such accommodations for trail users and others interested in budget accommodations.

In 2009, they launched Green Gears, a fleet of pedicabs that ferry customers around Pittsburgh's South Side, North Shore and Downtown while also acting as mobile billboards.

“We want to be a haven for bicyclists finishing and beginning their GAP journeys, as well as a destination for domestic and foreign travelers of varying budgets,” Karabinos says.

Plans are for the hostel to accommodate up to 35 guests in both dorm-style and private rooms, including the Byers Suite — a spacious private room and bath for up to six people. The site also will have shared bathrooms, common area and kitchen.

Details: sstrpgh.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me