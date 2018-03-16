Hostel plans April opening in Pittsburgh's South Side

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Owners of a new hostel in Pittsburgh's South Side are hoping to cater to hikers and bikers on the 150-mile Great Allegheny Passage trail, which has its western terminus in Pittsburgh.

Opening of the South Side Traveler's Rest is planned for April.

“The location, just half a mile from trail access, is perfect for the Great Allegheny Passage traveler,” says Mary Beth Karabinos, owner of the hostel with her husband Paul Kletter.

The hostel website says South Side Traveler's Rest will be the only local hostel within walking or biking distance of downtown. Situated at 27 S. 6th St., the building dates back to 1883 and originally housed offices of A.M. Byers Wrought Iron Pipe Co.

Dual interests in affordable travel and pedal-powered vehicles spurred Karabinos and Kletter to get into the hostel business.

After college graduation, the couple — who grew up in Pittsburgh's South Hills — traveled extensively, staying and working in hostels in eight countries. Returning to Pittsburgh, they noted the lack of such accommodations for trail users and others interested in budget accommodations.

In 2009, they launched Green Gears, a fleet of pedicabs that ferry customers around Pittsburgh's South Side, North Shore and Downtown while also acting as mobile billboards.

“We want to be a haven for bicyclists finishing and beginning their GAP journeys, as well as a destination for domestic and foreign travelers of varying budgets,” Karabinos says.

Plans are for the hostel to accommodate up to 35 guests in both dorm-style and private rooms, including the Byers Suite — a spacious private room and bath for up to six people. The site also will have shared bathrooms, common area and kitchen.

Details: sstrpgh.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.