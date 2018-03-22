Avast, ye lubbers! Revamped Pirates of the Caribbean opens at Disney World

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Arrr, matey! The swash is buckling again at Walt Disney World, with the reopening of the refurbished Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.

After a temporary shutdown designed to bring the ride more in line with current cultural values, the pirates are once again menacing the high seas.

Hi there, Pirates of the Caribbean is currently open. Arrrrrre you excited? — Walt Disney World Today (@WDWToday) March 19, 2018

The scene in which young women were being auctioned off has been retooled into this arguably more woke tableau, according to the Florida theme park website:

"The pirate auctioneer now oversees a sale of the townspeople's most prized possessions and goods. In this scene, the familiar redhead figure (who was being auctioned off previously) has switched sides to become a pirate named Redd, who's just pillaged the town's rum supply and has something to say about it."

It's all in the name of progress, the website says:

"Just as Walt Disney embraced and encouraged Disney Parks to 'keep moving forward' since the opening of Disneyland Park in 1955, Walt Disney Imagineering has introduced many new characters at Pirates of the Caribbean attraction over the years."

So grab your parrot and eye patch, brush up on your pirate-speak and climb aboard.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.