Italy museum aims to show Casanova as more than just a lover
Updated 16 hours ago
VENICE, Italy — A museum is opening in the Venetian hometown of Giacomo Casanova, the 18th-century adventurer and bon vivant, in hopes of educating visitors about more than just his notorious womanizing.
March 15, 2018
The Giacomo Casanova Museum and Experience doesn't hide Casanova's libidinous side. In fact, the six-room museum includes a bedroom where a shadow installation makes it seem as if Casanova is seducing a woman right in front of visitors.
'Bewildering Bellino', one of Casanova's first great loves #historyteaching #historyteacher #History #publichistory #twitterstorians #18thcentury #historical #historic #graphicnovels #historicalromance #booklover #iartg #asmsg #MuseoCasanova #Casanova https://t.co/TIR1uqY81v pic.twitter.com/vKIPGYAogj— Giacomo (@CasanovaShadows) March 24, 2018
But curators are seeking to shed light on other aspects of the Venetian scholar and writer whose memoir, "History of My Life," provides one of the best chronicles of European high society of the late 18th century.
"We want this character, this person, to be known in his entirety," said museum director Andrea Cosentino. "Here we give the basis of what he was, not only as a lover but also as a man, philosopher and scholar."
Retweeted ETT ( @ettspa ):Oggi a Venezia presentazione del nuovo Casanova Museum & Experience dedicato al più grande seduttore del mondo. #CasanovaMuseumExperience #MuseoCasanova pic.twitter.com/Sro7Sn2iE2— Fondazione Casanova (@Fond_Casanova) March 27, 2018
Using a variety of virtual reality technology, visitors can read, hear and watch digital presentations on Casanova's youth — he was born in 1795 in the Venetian Republic — and his subsequent serial seductions.
Retweeted ETT ( @ettspa ):Storia e tecnologia al nuovo Casanova Museum & Experience di Venezia dedicato a Giacomo Casanova #CasanovaMuseumExperience #MuseoCasanova #VirtualReality pic.twitter.com/StkTLEJtrD— Fondazione Casanova (@Fond_Casanova) March 27, 2018
In between, visitors can learn about his travels across Europe, his relationship with the lagoon city, his arrests and escapes, his personality and scholarly accomplishments, as well as his portrayal in film over the years.
Retweeted ETT ( @ettspa ): #CasanovaMuseumExperience @mz_arte accompagna i visitatori alla scoperta del nuovo museo dedicato a Giacomo Casanova pic.twitter.com/TiVE2yNu0o— Fondazione Casanova (@Fond_Casanova) March 27, 2018
The museum opens Monday, on Casanova's birthday, in the Palazzo Pesaro Papafava in Venice.
. @casanova.mr Step by step the dream come true... The first museum in the world dedicated to Giacomo Casanova will open soon on the 2nd of April 2018!!#casanova @casanovamuseum #giacomocasanova #museum #experience #giacomocasanovafoundation #casanovaprosecco #venice #love #instadaily #instagood #summer #me #instagramhub #tbt #follow #cute #iphoneonly #photooftheday #igdaily #instamood #bestoftheday #iphonesia #picoftheday #igers #girl #tweegram #beautiful