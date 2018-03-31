Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Travel

Italy museum aims to show Casanova as more than just a lover

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 31, 2018, 8:03 p.m.
A digital installation is displayed in a bedroom at the first ever Casanova Museum on the 18th century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova, in Venice, Italy.
AP Photo/Luca Bruno
A digital installation is displayed in a bedroom at the first ever Casanova Museum on the 18th century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova, in Venice, Italy.
An original letter written by 18th century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova is displayed at the first ever Casanova Museum in Venice, Italy.
AP Photo/Luca Bruno
An original letter written by 18th century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova is displayed at the first ever Casanova Museum in Venice, Italy.
Roberto Frasca, creative director of ETT multimedia and technologies, wears goggles to see a digital presentation on the 18th century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova, at the first ever Casanova Museum, in Venice, Italy.
AP Photo/Luca Bruno
Roberto Frasca, creative director of ETT multimedia and technologies, wears goggles to see a digital presentation on the 18th century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova, at the first ever Casanova Museum, in Venice, Italy.
A visitor looks at a painting and mannequin representing 18th century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova, at the first ever Casanova Museum, in Venice, Italy.
AP Photo/Luca Bruno
A visitor looks at a painting and mannequin representing 18th century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova, at the first ever Casanova Museum, in Venice, Italy.

Updated 16 hours ago

VENICE, Italy — A museum is opening in the Venetian hometown of Giacomo Casanova, the 18th-century adventurer and bon vivant, in hopes of educating visitors about more than just his notorious womanizing.

The Giacomo Casanova Museum and Experience doesn't hide Casanova's libidinous side. In fact, the six-room museum includes a bedroom where a shadow installation makes it seem as if Casanova is seducing a woman right in front of visitors.

But curators are seeking to shed light on other aspects of the Venetian scholar and writer whose memoir, "History of My Life," provides one of the best chronicles of European high society of the late 18th century.

"We want this character, this person, to be known in his entirety," said museum director Andrea Cosentino. "Here we give the basis of what he was, not only as a lover but also as a man, philosopher and scholar."

Using a variety of virtual reality technology, visitors can read, hear and watch digital presentations on Casanova's youth — he was born in 1795 in the Venetian Republic — and his subsequent serial seductions.

In between, visitors can learn about his travels across Europe, his relationship with the lagoon city, his arrests and escapes, his personality and scholarly accomplishments, as well as his portrayal in film over the years.

The museum opens Monday, on Casanova's birthday, in the Palazzo Pesaro Papafava in Venice.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me