Travel

Wine and Cheese Weekend features 22 wineries around Lake Erie

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 10:30 a.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Lake Erie Wine Country is hosting its annual Wine and Cheese Weekend from April 20 through 22.

Ticket-holders are invited to visit 22 wineries in Lake Erie Wine Country, the name given the association of wineries located in an historic wine and grape region on the southern shore of Lake Erie in both Pennsylvania and New York.

The wine association was established in 2002 to include wineries along 50 miles of scenic lakeshore between Harborcreek, Pa., and Silver Creek, N.Y.

The grape belt consists of more than 30,000 acres of grapes, making it the largest grape-growing region east of the Rocky Mountains and the largest Concord grape region in the world.

Lake Erie Wine Country's boutique wineries make award-winning and nationally recognized wines, both dry and sweet.

A three-day Wine and Cheese Weekend ticket is $38; a Friday- or Sunday-only ticket is $28; designated driver ticket is $20.

A ticket includes a food and wine sample pairing at each winery, a booklet with recipes of the featured foods, a gift, a Lake Erie Wine Country wine glass and a $5 voucher to use at any winery or designated restaurant.

Details: lakeeriewinecountry.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

