Travel

Thanks to direct flights from London, British travel writer sings Pittsburgh's praises

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
City of Pittsburgh
Tribune-Review
City of Pittsburgh

Updated 12 hours ago

Word along the Thames is that Brits are discovering the joys of Pittsburgh in ever-increasing numbers.

Is it because the 'Burgh's Dreariness Index makes them feel at home, or is it thanks to direct flights from London on Icelandic budget airline WOW?

In a recent Yorkshire Post article called "Why Pittsburgh is vying for British travellers' attentions," writer Richard Sutcliffe opts for the latter and describes a recent visit to the Steel City.

Forgive him if he calls it "an industrial city rarely on anyone's 'bucket list'" and spells the word for inclined planes "furnicular."

From Mt. Washington to the Strip District, he found plenty to delight in — even if locals wondered why he chose Pittsburgh over other more glamorous American destinations.

"From the appealing ten-block 'Golden Triangle' of downtown through to the sports nirvana that is 'North Side' and then on to the gritty but quite wonderful 'Strip District', Pittsburgh has a little bit of everything," Sutcliffe says.

He gets it right, doesn't he, when he calls Heinz Field and PNC Park "giant sporting cathedrals?"

Arriving via the Fort Pitt tunnel and bridge, he is reminded of the New York Times description of Pittsburgh as "the only city with an entrance."

His travels took him from East Liberty to The Waterfront to Market Square.

He sampled hip restaurants and bars and capped off his visit with dinner at Monterey Bay Fish Grotto atop Mt. Washington, with its sweeping views of the downtown skyline and beyond.

There he found "the only place in Pittsburgh where the locals didn't wonder as to why we had chosen their city over any other."

Well said, sir. Well said.

Go home and tell your countrymen that they are welcome, too.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

click me