Thanks to direct flights from London, British travel writer sings Pittsburgh's praises

Word along the Thames is that Brits are discovering the joys of Pittsburgh in ever-increasing numbers.

Is it because the 'Burgh's Dreariness Index makes them feel at home, or is it thanks to direct flights from London on Icelandic budget airline WOW?

In a recent Yorkshire Post article called "Why Pittsburgh is vying for British travellers' attentions," writer Richard Sutcliffe opts for the latter and describes a recent visit to the Steel City.

Forgive him if he calls it "an industrial city rarely on anyone's 'bucket list'" and spells the word for inclined planes "furnicular."

From Mt. Washington to the Strip District, he found plenty to delight in — even if locals wondered why he chose Pittsburgh over other more glamorous American destinations.

"From the appealing ten-block 'Golden Triangle' of downtown through to the sports nirvana that is 'North Side' and then on to the gritty but quite wonderful 'Strip District', Pittsburgh has a little bit of everything," Sutcliffe says.

He gets it right, doesn't he, when he calls Heinz Field and PNC Park "giant sporting cathedrals?"

Another view of Heinz Field in #Pittsburgh today, this time as most of the ice had melted on the river, allowing for a beautiful reflection during the first half. Let's hope the second half is better though! #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/VGtZeDJ7wc — Dave DiCello (@DaveDiCello) January 14, 2018

Arriving via the Fort Pitt tunnel and bridge, he is reminded of the New York Times description of Pittsburgh as "the only city with an entrance."

His travels took him from East Liberty to The Waterfront to Market Square.

He sampled hip restaurants and bars and capped off his visit with dinner at Monterey Bay Fish Grotto atop Mt. Washington, with its sweeping views of the downtown skyline and beyond.

There he found "the only place in Pittsburgh where the locals didn't wonder as to why we had chosen their city over any other."

Just look at this view! Dining at Monterey Bay Fish Grotto in #pittsburgh #lovepgh pic.twitter.com/Qu0aAEZvwO — Courtney Birchmeier (@CourtneyGTM) May 15, 2015

Delicious crab cake stuffed shrimp @ Monterey Bay Fish Grotto. Plus a beautiful view of the city. #lovepgh pic.twitter.com/SGflGrIk0X — Courtney Birchmeier (@CourtneyGTM) May 15, 2015

Well said, sir. Well said.

Go home and tell your countrymen that they are welcome, too.

I love Pittsburgh.. who knew?! I love the people I love the city. ❤️❤️❤️ — Justina Machado (@JustinaMachado) April 1, 2018

I love Pittsburgh's weather in April❤️❤️ — Jayson (@pass_the_jelly) April 4, 2018

